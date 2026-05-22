turkey military maneuvers show ambition to become nato powerhouse

Turkey's ambitious military maneuvers, known as 'Zero 2026', have highlighted its ambitious plans to establish itself as a leading force in NATO. The aim is to move from a traditional member role to a strategic power capable of significantly influencing the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea, while also seeking to improve ties with European powers to enhance its political influence outside Europe. The maneuvers showcased advanced military vehicles including a new defense system, the Iron Curtain, and the world's first drone carrier 'Tirpitz-class', indicating a focus on technology and modernization.

جاءت تركيا بمركبات إنزال برمائية، وزوارق هجومية حديثة، ونظام الدفاع الجوي الجديد ‘القبة الفولاذية’ خلال مانوراً عسكرية واسعة النطاق تحت اسم ‘زيرو-2026’. الزلازل السياسية في تركيا | أكبر منافس لأردوغان يعود لرئاسة 'الشعب الجمهوري' بحكم قضائي.

تركيا تعرب عن نيتها اليوم لإعادة مواطني خطط الدعم عبر رحلات جوية خاصة. اسبانيا تعلن عن ترحيل 44 من نشطاء الأسطول الحربي المظلوم من إسرائيل عبر تركيا. إعلام عبري: بدء عملية السيطرة على الأسطول البحري المتحرك من تركيا إلى غزة. إدارة القيادة التركية تشارك في المناورات تحت قيادة ‘تي سي جي أنادولو’، وهي الحاملة الأولى للطائرات المسيرة في العالم.

العملية تتضمن تفعيل هجوم برمائي عن بعد، من البحر إلى البر. خلالها، قتلت تركيا الألغام وأتمت الموانع على الشواطئ. تركيا وفرت غطاء ناري وجوي لمروحيات هجومية وطائرات مقاتلة من طراز ‘إف-16’. تم أيضاً تمرير 21 مروحية عسكرية كانت تحمل كوماندوز ومدافع ميدانية وسفائن بدون طيار.

وتضمنت المناورات عمليات إنزال جوية واسعة. تم تشييع عملية لإجلاء المصابين كان مرفقاً بمروحيات هجومية. تم الكشف عن نظام الدفاع الجوي الجديد ‘القبة الفولاذية’ في خطوة تعكس سعي تركيا لتطوير قدراتها الدفاعية والتكنولوجية. تروتلت التحركات لتركيا إلى تعزيز دورها القيادتى داخل حلف ناتو





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Military Maneuvers NATO Turkey Iron Curtain Drones Technological Modernization

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