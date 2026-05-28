أخبار متنوعة: انتصار مصر على روسيا، تعقيدات الملف النووي الإيراني، تحذير ترامب لعُمان، وتصعيد إسرائيلي في لبنان

تغطية مجمعة لأبرز الأحداث الجارية تشمل فوز منتخب مصر بكرة القدم على روسيا استعدادا لكأس العالم، وتصريحات إيرانية بعدم التزام بالمفاوضات النووية، وتحذير دونالد ترامب ب"تفجير" مضيق هرمز، وضربات حزب الله responded to Israeli violations, and the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon that resulted in additional civilian casualties.

في تطورات متسارعة على الصعيدين الرياضي والدولي، حقق منتخب مصر لكرة القدم انتصارًا مهما على نظيره الروسي في مباراة ودية أقيمت preparatory للمونديال العالمي القادم، حيث came away with a valuable win before traveling to the Americas for further preparations.

ものまね Meanwhile, on the diplomatic front, statements from a member of the Iranian negotiation team revealed that Iran has not yet provided any commitments regarding the nuclear file, and has not agreed to the memorandum of understanding thus far, indicating ongoing complexities in the nuclear talks. In another development, former US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to the Sultanate of Oman concerning the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to "blow it up," a statement that carries significant geopolitical weight given the strategic importance of the waterway.

转向中東局勢，在黎巴嫩，حزب الله اللبناني宣布其战士在黎巴嫩南部的Zouq al-Haraya地区针对以色列国防军在河流附近的装甲车和士兵集结地实施了精准打击。在Telegram频道发布的一份声明中，该组织表示行动于周四晚上23:20进行，使用了火箭弹齐射，并强调这是为了保卫黎巴嫩及其人民，是对以色列违反停火协议、袭击黎巴嫩南部村庄并造成平民伤亡的回应。 continuous aggression. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health's Emergency Operations Center, the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since March 2 until now has risen to 3,324 martyrs and 10,027 injured. مستمرا في انتهاكاتها، شنت إسرائيل، يوم الخميس، سلسلة غارات عنيفة استهدفت مختلف مناطق الجنوب وامتدت لتطال ضواحي بيروت، حيث أصابت شقة سكنية في الشويفات.

ودارت سلسلة الانفجارات في مدينة صور ومحيطها، كما استهدفت غارات فجر مدينة صيدا، مما أسفر عن مقتل 14 شخصاً على الأقل بينهم ثلاثة أطفال، وفقاً لوزارة الصحة اللبنانية. těchto Despite the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on April 16 and was extended on May 15 for 45 days, Israeli forces continue their attacks on southern Lebanon, heightening tensions and human suffering في المنطقة





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مصر روسيا كأس العالم إيران الاتفاق النووي ترامب عمان مضيق هرمز حزب الله إسرائيل لبنان غارات شهداء جرحى

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