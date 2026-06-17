أخطاء شائعة في استخدام التكييف تزيد فاتورة الكهرباء وكيفية تجنبها

article discusses common mistakes in using air conditioners that lead to higher electricity bills and provides practical tips to reduce energy consumption during summer.

مع ارتفاع درجات الحرارة خلال فصل ال صيف ، يزداد استخدام أجهزة التكييف في المنازل والمكاتب، لكن قد يتحول هذا الجهاز إلى مصدر رئيسي لزيادة فاتورة ال كهرباء إذا تم تشغيله بشكل غير أمثل.

يؤكد خبراء الطاقة أن العادات اليومية الخاطئة تؤدي إلى عمل التكييف لفترات أطول واستهلاك طاقة أكبر دون تحقيق التبريد المطلوب بكفاءة. من أبرز هذه الأخطاء ضبط درجة الحرارة على مستوى منخفض جداً مثل 16 أو 18 درجة مئوية، حيث يعتقد البعض أن ذلك يسرع عملية التبريد، لكن الحقيقة أن معظم أجهزة التكييف تعمل بمعدل ثابت، وخفض درجة الحرارة بشكل كبير يجعل الجهاز يعمل لوقت أطول للوصول إلى هذا المستوى والحفاظ عليه، مما يزيد الاستهلاك.

ينصح الخبراء بضبط التكييف على درجة معتدلة تتراوح بين 24 و26 درجة مئوية لتحقيق توازن بين الراحة وتقليل استهلاك الطاقة. كما أن تشغيل التكييف مع وجود تسرب هواء بسبب فتح الأبواب أو النوافذ يدفع الجهاز للعمل بشكل متواصل للحفاظ على درجة الحرارة المحددة، مما يؤدي إلى ارتفاع الفاتورة. لذلك يجب التأكد من إحكام إغلاق المنافذ وعلاج أي فتحات حول الأبواب والنوافذ.

إهمال تنظيف فلاتر الهواء يُعد خطأً شائعاً آخر، فتراكم الأتربة يعيق تدفق الهواء ويجبر الجهاز على بذل مجهود أكبر، لذا يجب تنظيف الفلاتر دورياً حسب تعليمات الشركة المصنعة. إضافة إلى ذلك، تشغيل التكييف طوال اليوم حتى في الغرف الفارغة يستهلك电能 دون فائدة، ويمكن الاستعانة بخاصية المؤقت أو وضع توفير الطاقة للتحكم في مدة التشغيل.

إلى جانب هذه النقاط، يمكن اتباع نصائح إضافية لتقليل الاستهلاك، مثل استخدام الستائر لحجب أشعة الشمس المباشرة، وتشغيل المراوح مع التكييف لتوزيع الهواء البارد، وإغلاق الغرف غير المستخدمة، والحرص على صيانة الجهاز بانتظام. في النهاية، باتباع هذه الإرشادات يمكن الاستمتاع بجو مناسب داخل المنزل خلال فصل الصيف مع الحد من استهلاك الكهرباء وتقليل فاتورة الخدمة، مما يحقق وفرة في التكلفة ويدعم الاستدامة البيئية من خلال تقليلtk负荷 على شبكة الكهرباء





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