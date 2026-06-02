أدعية للحماية من الحوادث وموت الفجأة

مقال يقدم مجموعة من الأدعية النبوية والtenantية للتحصين من الحوادث المفاجئة وموت الفجأة، استنادًا إلى أحاديث وآثار وردت عن النبي محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم وأصحابه، emphasis على importance الدعاء المستمر للحماية من الشرور والمصائب.

في الآونة الأخيرة، ازدادت الحوادث بشكل ملحوظ وكثر موت الفجأة خاصة بين الشباب، مما دفع الكثيرين للبحث عن أدعية تحميهم من هذه المصائب. تؤكد التعاليم الإسلامية على أهمية الدعاء المستمر للحماية من تقلبات الزمان والفتن والمحن، وليس انتظار وقوع البلاء.

لذلك، يقدم هذا المقال مجموعة من الأدعية النبوية والتtenantية التي وردت عن النبي محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم وأصحابه، والتي يمكن للمسلم أن يلتزم بها في حياته اليومية لحفظه من الحوادث المفاجئة والشرور.ядных دعاء: أعوذ بالله وقدري من شر ما أجد وأحاذر. وجاء في الأدعية: اللهم اكفنا شر الحوادث وكأبة المنظر وفواجع الأقدار.

كما ورد دعاء آخر: اللهم إني أسألك العافية في الدنيا والآخرة، اللهم إني أسألك العفو والعافية في ديني ودنياي وأهلي ومالي، اللهم استر عوراتي، وآمن روعاتي، اللهم احفظني من بين يدي، ومن خلفي، وعن يميني، وعن شمالي، ومن فوقي، وأعوذ بعظمتك أن أغتال من تحتي. ومن الأدعية التي وردت عن النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم عند السفر: كان رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم إذا سافر يعوذ من وعثاء السفر، وكآبة المنقلب، والحور بعد الكون، ودعوة المظلوم، وسوء المنظر في الأهل والمال.

رواه مسلم. كما ورد أن أكثر دعاء النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم كان: اللهم ربنا آتنا في الدنيا حسنة، وفي الآخرة حسنة، وقنا عذاب النار. رواه البخاري.

وهناك دعاء شامل: اللهم إني أسألك من الخير كله عاجله وآجله ما علمت منه وما لم أعلم، وأعوذ بك من الشر كله عاجله وآجله ما علمت منه وما لم أعلم، اللهم إني أسألك من الخير ما سألك عبدك ونبيك، وأعوذ بك من الشر ما عاذ به عبدك ونبيك، وأسألك الجنة وما قرب إليها من قول وعمل، وأعوذ بك من النار وما قرب إليها من قول وعمل، وأسألك أن تجعل كل قضاء قضيته لي خيرًا. كما ورد دعاء من الهَمِّ والحزن والعجز والكسل والبخل والجبن وضَلَع الدين وغَلبة الرجال.

جميع هذه الأدعية تعكس طلب الع? '





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

أدعية للحماية من الحوادث موت الفجأة التحصين بالدعاء أدعية نبوية الحفظ من الشرور

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