مقالة تتناول تراجع أسعار الذهب عالمياً رغم التوترات alongside استعدادات المنتخب المصري لكأس العالم 2026، مع التركيز على قرار الدفع بمحمد صلاح أساسياً في المباراة الافتتاحية ضد بلجيكا.

شهدت الأسواق العالمية تراجعًا ملحوظًا في أسعار الذهب حيث وصلت إلى أدنى مستوى لها خلال الفترة الأخيرة على الرغم من تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية في مناطق متعددة.

Austere conditions have contributed to this decline as investors seek safer assets amid uncertainty. Liver-fighting champion Mohamed Salah is expected to start in Egypt's opening match against Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, according to media personality Khaled Ghandour. This decision follows his recovery from injury sustained while playing for Liverpool and his gradual return to full fitness.

Coach Hassan has held a special session with Salah, emphasizing the critical importance of the match as the team's first in the tournament and stressing the need for a positive result to boost morale for the remaining matches. He highlighted Salah's leadership role on and off the pitch, urging him to set an example in motivation and commitment to inspire the rest of the squad.

The Egyptian national team is intensifying preparations under the guidance of the Hassan twins, aiming to ready players both technically and psychologically for peak performance from the very first game of the World Cup





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أسعار الذهب، التوترات الجيوسياسية، المنتخب المصري،

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