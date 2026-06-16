إطار اتفاق أمريكي إيراني لوقف الحرب وفتح مضيق هرمزfaces عقبات لبنانية وإسرائيلية

تسلط هذه المقالة الضوء على إطار الاتفاق الأمريكي الإيراني لإنهاء الحرب وضمان حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، وتستعرض التحديات الرئيسية التي تواجهه، أبرزها شروط حزب الله في لبنان والمعارضة الإسرائيلية، إضافة إلى الخلافات حول رسوم العبور.

رغم التعادل، أظهرت الجماهير المصرية في مناطق المشجعين فرحة كبيرة بأداء المنتخب الوطني في المباراة ضد بلجيكا ضمن منافسات كأس العالم. لكن الأخبار الدولية تتجه إلى تطور كبير في العلاقات الأمريكية الإيرانية، حيث أعلنت华盛顿 وطهران مساء الأحد توصلها لإطار عام يهدف لوقف الحرب في المنطقة وضمان فتح مضيق هرمز للتجارة الدولية.

من المقرر أن يتم توقيع الاتفاقية بشكل رسمي في سويسرا يوم الجمعة 19 يونيو، لكن ما كشف عنه حتى الآن لا يزال يقتصر على مذكرة تفاهم عامة لم تنشر تفاصيلها الكاملة، مما أثار تفسيرات متباينة من كلا الجانبين. تعد الساحة اللبنانية أحد أبرز العقبات التي قد تعرقل إتمام الصفقة، حيث ينص الإطار على ضرورة إنهاء الصراع فوراً وبشكل دائم.

لكن حزب الله يضع شروطاً تتعلق بالانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل من جنوب لبنان وعودة أسرى Lancaster، في الوقت الذي تؤكد فيه إسرائيل استمرار وجود قواتها في المنطقة دون تحديد جدول زمني للانسحاب. وترفض تل أبيب اعتبار نفسها ملزمة بمذكرة التفاهم الأمريكية الإيرانية، بينما انتقدت المعارضة الإسرائيلية الاتفاق ووصفه يائير لبيد بالفشل، واعتبره يائير غولان أكبر فشل استراتيجي، كما عبر وزراء في الحكومة عن رفضهم لأي قيود على تحركات الجيش الإسرائيلي. في ملف مضيق هرمز، هناك اختلاف حول شروط فتح الممر الملحي.

تتحدث واشنطن عن فتحه دون فرض رسوم عبور طويلة الأمد، بينما تطالب إيران بفرض بدلات لخدمات الملاحة والتأمين وحماية البيئة البحرية كبديل عن الرسوم المباشرة. هذا الاختلاف يُعد أحد عوامل الهشاشة في الاتفاق، حيث تعترف طهران بوجود "انعدام ثقة عميق"، ويخشى منتقدوها في إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة من استغلال إيران لأي ثغرات أثناء التنفيذ.

ومع هذه التعقيدات، يبقى الاتفاق عرضة للتأثر بأي تطور ميداني أو سياسي في الأيام الفاصلة عن موعد التوقيع، سواء في لبنان أو حول المضيق، مما قد يؤخر أو يعطل التوقيع النهائي





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الاتفاق الأمريكي الإيراني مضيق هرمز حزب الله إسرائيل لبنان

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