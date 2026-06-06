إعلان النوايا للتعاون الفني المهني في البحر المتوسط

اعتمد مشاركون في منتدى التعليم التقني والمهني لدول البحر المتوسط، الذي استضافته القاهرة، إعلان نوايا للتعاون الدولي في-field. يتضمن الإعلان أهدافًا لتعزيز الشراكة بين مؤسسات التعليم والتدريب وقطاعات الصناعة، وتبادل الخبرات، وتنمية المهارات الرقمية والبيئية، و本科.

شهدت القاهرة انعقاد منتدى التعليم التقني والمهني لدول البحر المتوسط خلال يومي 5 و6 يونيو 2026، حيث اعتمد المشاركون " إعلان النوايا بشأن التعاون الدولي في مجال التعليم والتدريب الفني والمهني بمنطقة البحر المتوسط " تحت شعار "المهارات التي تصنع المستقبل".

يأتي المنتدى كنتاج للرؤية المشتركة بين مصر وإيطاليا، ويعكس إرادة الدول المشاركة لتعزيز التعاون الثنائي ومتعدد الأطراف في هذا القطاع، بهدف تطوير نظم إعداد الشباب وبناء مسارات تعليمية وتدريبية متطورة تتواكب مع التحول الرقمي والاقتصاد الأخضر وتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي. وقد وقعت على الإعلان اثنا عشر دولة هي مصر وإيطاليا وألبانيا والجزائر والبوسنة والهرسك وقبرص وكرواتيا واليونان والجبل الأسود ورومانيا وإسبانيا وليبيا، مما يعكس توافقًا إقليميًا واسعًا حول أهمية الاستثمار في تنمية المهارات البشرية.

ويؤكد الإعلان على الدور المحوري للتعليم الفني والتدريب المهني في دعم التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية وتعزيز فرص تشغيل الشباب وترسيخ التماسك الاجتماعي. وحدد الإعلان أهدافًا مشتركة تشمل تبادل الخبرات وأفضل الممارسات، وتعزيز برامج تنقل الطلاب والمعلمين، وتشجيع البرامج الدراسية والتدريبية المشتركة، وتنمية المهارات الرقمية والبيئية ومهارات ريادة الأعمال. كما نص على مجالات تعاون بين مؤسسات التعليم والتدريب وقطاعات الصناعة والأعمال، ودعم شبكات البحث والابتكار، وتنظيم المؤتمرات والندوات والبرامج التدريبية المشتركة، وتنسيق أطر المؤهلات المهنية وتشجيع الاعتراف المتبادل بالمهارات.

وقد نص الإعلان أيضًا على إنشاء آلية تنسيق من خلال نقاط اتصال وطنية بالوزارات والجهات المعنية في الدول المشاركة، تتولى إعداد خطط عمل سنوية مشتركة ومتابعة تنفيذ المبادرات والبرامج المتفق عليها لضمان استدامتها وتعظيم أثرها. وتؤكد وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني أن استضافة مصر لهذا المنتدى الإقليمي يعكس مكانتها الرائدة في تطوير التعليم الفني والتدريب المهني وحرصها على تعزيز التعاون مع دول المنطقة والشركاء الدوليين، مما يسهم في بناء منظومة تعليمية وتدريبية عصرية قادرة على إعداد كوادر مؤهلة تمتلك مهارات وظائف المستقبل ودعم جهود التنمية المستدامة وتعزيز النمو الاقتصادي والازدهار لشعوب منطقة البحر المتوسط





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منتدى التعليم التقني والمهني إعلان النوايا البحر المتوسط مهارات未来 التعاون الدولي التحول الرقمي التدريب المهني وزارة التربية والتعليم

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