تطورات سياسية وصحية: إيران تعزي لبنان في شهداء الهجوم الإسرائيلي وتحتج على أزمة التأشirates لدى فيفا، وطبيب أمريكي يتعافى من إيبولا rare型和 يغادر المستشفى في برلين، وحزب الخضر يحذر من إصلاحات الرعاية في ألمانيا.

أعلنت إيران تعازيها ل لبنان في ال شهداء العسكريين الذين سقطوا جراء ال هجوم ال إسرائيل ي، مؤكدة أن العدو لا يفرق بين الجندي والمقاوم والمدني. في تطور آخر، احتج الاتحاد ال إيران ي لكرة القدم على أزمة ال تأشيرات قبل كأس العالم ورفع شكواه إلى الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم ( فيفا ).

كما أكدت إيران أن الولايات المتحدة تتحمل المسؤولية عن أي تصعيد أو تداعيات ناتجة عن أعمالها غير القانونية. من جهتها، استدعت النيابة العامة في لبنان صبري نخنوخ من محبسه للتحقيق معه في اتهامات جديدة. في وقائع صحية، غادر الطبيب الأمريكي المصاب بفيروس إيبولا مستشفى شاريتيه في العاصمة الألمانية برلين بعد نحو أسبوعين من العلاج.

وأفاد المستشفى بأن حالة الطبيب الصحية جيدة، ولم يتم رصد أي أثر للفيروس لديه منذ 30 مايو الماضي، ما دفع دائرة الصحة المختصة إلى رفع قرار العزل عند الساعة 12:00 ظهراً وفق المعايير الصحية الدولية. كان الطبيب قد نقل إلى المستشفى في 20 مايو بعد إصابته بنوع نادر من فيروس إيبولا يعرف باسم "بونديبوجيو" في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية حيث كان يعمل. و Simsثبتت الإصابة عبر اختبار تفاعل البوليميراز المتسلسل (بي سي آر).

وصلت زوجة المريض وأطفاله الأربعة إلى برلين shortly بعد، وتم عزلهم كـ"مخالطين ذوي خطورة عالية" دون ظهور أعراض، حيث خضعوا للحجر الصحي في قسم منفصل. عبر المريض عن امتنانه لفريق المستشفى، قائلاً إنه تلقى رعاية طبية من الدرجة الأولى بما في ذلك علاجات تجريبية، وذكر أن أفكاره مع الناس في الكونغو الذين لا تتاح لهم مثل هذه الرعاية.

من ناحية سياسية محلية، حذّر حزب الخضر الألماني من أن خطط إصلاح الرعاية في ألمانيا ستأتي على حساب النساء، مما يعكس توترات政策ية حول إعادة هيكلة نظام الصحة والرعاية الاجتماعية. يشكل فيروس إيبولا مرضاً معدياً وخطيراً ينتقل عبر ملامسة الجسم وسوائل الجسم. ويواجه التفشي الحالي في الكونغو تحديات كبيرة بسبب عدم توفر لقاح أو علاج محدد لنوع "بونديبوجيو"، مما يصعّب احتواء الوباء.

تُظهر حالة الطبيب الأمريكي نجاح العلاج التجريبي في ظل ظروف متطورة، لكنها تبرز también الفجوات في الرعاية الصحية بين الدول الغنية والمناطق الموبوءة مثل الكونغو





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إيران لبنان إسرائيل هجوم شهداء فيفا تأشيرات كأس العالم إيبولا الكونغو ألمانيا برلين مستشفى شاريتيه بونديبوجيو علاج تجريبي حزب الخضر إصلاح الرعاية النساء صحة

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