اتصال هاتفي بين وزيري خارجية مصر وغانا لتعزيز التعاون في الاقتصاد والصحة ومكافحة الإرهاب

اتصال هاتفي بين وزير خارجية مصر ووزير خارجية غانا، حيث جرى بحث تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية وال cooperation في مجالات الاقتصاد والتجارة والاستثمار والطاقة والزراعة والتعليم والصحة والصناعات الدوائية وبناء القدرات، بالإضافة إلى التأكيد على دعم جهود مكافحة الإرهاب في غرب أفريقيا والساحل، واتفق الطرفان على مواصلة التنسيق لدعم السلم والأمن في أفريقيا. في نفس الوقت، أعلنت وزارة التعليم المصرية ضوابط الاعتذار عن مراقبة امتحانات الثانوية العامة.

أجرى الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي، وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي وال مصر يين بالخارج، اتصالا هاتفيا مع صامويل أبلاكوا، وزير خارجية غانا ، اليوم الأحد 14 يونيو 2026، لبحث سبل تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية وتبادل الرؤى إزاء القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

وأشاد عبد العاطي بما تشهده العلاقات المصرية الغانية من تطور إيجابي في مختلف المجالات، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة العمل على تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري والاستثماري بين البلدين وتعظيم الاستفادة من الفرص المتاحة وتشجيع انخراط القطاع الخاص والشركات المصرية في دعم خطط التنمية الوطنية في غانا، لا سيما في مجالات الطاقة والزراعة والتعليم. وأشار إلى أهمية مواصلة التعاون في مجال بناء القدرات من خلال البرامج التدريبية التي تنظمها الوكالة المصرية للشراكة من أجل التنمية.

كما تناول الاتصال آفاق التعاون في القطاع الصحي والدوائي، حيث أكد عبد العاطي حرص مصر على مواصلة دعم الأشقاء الأفارقة في مواجهة التحديات الصحية، والبناء على التعاون القائم بين البلدين في مجال الصناعات الدوائية ونقل الخبرات، مستعرضاً ما يمكن لمصر تقديمه من دعم وخبرات انطلاقاً من الإمكانات المتطورة التي تمتلكها في مجالات الرعاية الصحية وتصنيع الدواء. 此外، أكد عبد العاطي دعم مصر الكامل للجهود الرامية لمكافحة الإرهاب في منطقتي غرب أفريقيا والساحل، مشددًا على ضرورة تبني مقاربة شاملة تجمع بين البعدين الأمني والتنموي لمواجهة هذه الآفة، واتفق الوزيران على مواصلة التنسيق والتشاور لدعم السلم والأمن والاستقرار في القارة الأفريقية وتعزيز جهود التنمية والتكامل القاري.

في سياق منفصل، حددت وزارة التعليم الضوابط الخاصة بالاعتذار عن عدم مراقبة امتحانات الثانوية العامة، كما كشفت عن الأوراق المطلوبة لتقديم الاعتذار، في إطار استعداداتها لبدء الامتحانات





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مصر غانا التعاون الثنائي الاقتصاد الصحة مكافحة الإرهاب وزارة التعليم الثانوية العامة

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