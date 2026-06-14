اتهام لاعب كرة قدم شهير بسرقة مجوهرات من زوجته العرفية

كشفت سيدة أمام جهات التحقيق عن تفاصيل شكواها ضد لاعب كرة القدم المشهور، حيث اتهمته بسرقة مشغولات ذهبية كانت بحوزتها خلال إقامتها في فيلته. وتطورت العلاقة بينهما من العمل في التغذية إلى زواج عرفي، قبل أن تختفي المجوهرات بعد سفره.Stock

وصول إلى مقر ال تحقيق ، أدلت السيدة بتفاصيل شكواها ضد player مشهور من لاعبي كرة القدم، مؤكدة أنها تعرفت عليه خلال عام 2025 عن طريق مكتب تشغيل متخصص في مجال التغذية، حيث تم تكليفها بوضع نظام غذائي له.

وتطورت العلاقة بينهما لاحقًا إلى زواج عرفي، وفقًا لأقوالها، واستمرت لعدة أشهر. أثناء إقامتها في فيلته بمنطقة التجمع الخامس، حيث كانت تقوم بمهام التغذية، احتفظت ببعض المشغولات الذهبية في غرفتها. 但在月份 2026，تفاجأت باختفاء هذه المجوهرات، فعند سؤال الطرف الآخر، أخبرها بأنه أخذها معه أثناء سفره إلى السويد وأنه سيعيدها لاحقًا. ولكن بعد ذلك تغيرت طريقتهم في التعامل، واتهمته بسرقة المجوهرات، وأكدت أنها الآن على ذمته.

وتشير التحقيقات إلى أن المجوهرات المبلغ عنها تشمل خاتمًا وسلسلة وحلقًا وأسورة ذهبية، بالإضافة إلى هدايا أخرى. وقد تم عرضها على الجهات المختصة، والتي لا تزال تستكمل الإجراءات القانونية. وأشارت الشاكية إلى أن عقد الزواج العرفي موثق بشهود، بما في ذلك أشرف بن شرقي، وأنها تلقت مهرًا consisting of طقم ألماظ وخاتم وانسيال وكوليه صغير. وتفاقمت الخلافات بعد سفره مع زوجته وأطفاله إلى المغرب، مما أدى إلى عودتها إلى مصر وتقديم البلاغ. التحقيقات جارية للتحقق من ملابسات القضية واستكمال الدليل against player المذكور





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

لاعب كرة قدم زواج عرفي سرقة مجوهرات تحقيق التجمع الخامس

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