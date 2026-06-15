ارتفاع أسعار الذهب في السعودية واليابان والولايات المتحدة بعد اتفاقية بين واشنطن وإيران

ارتفعت أسعار الذهب في السعودية واليابان والولايات المتحدة بعد أنباء عن اقترب توقيع صفقة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لإنهاء الحرب التي اندلعت في 28 فبراير الماضي، وسجل المعدن الأصفر دون 4317 دولارا. يستعرض موقع "صدى البلد" أسعار الذهب وتحركاته في السعودية اليوم الثلاثاء 16 يونيو 2026، وفقا لموقع gold price today، ضمن النشرة التي يقدّم خلالها أسعار العديد من السلع والخدمات المتنوعة.

ارتفعت أسعار الذهب عالميًا وفي دول الخليج، بعد أنباء عن اقترب توقيع صفقة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لإنهاء الحرب التي اندلعت في 28 فبراير الماضي، وسجل المعدن الأصفر دون 4317 دولارا.

يستعرض موقع "صدى البلد" أسعار الذهب وتحركاته في السعودية اليوم الثلاثاء 16 يونيو 2026، وفقا لموقع gold price today، ضمن النشرة التي يقدّم خلالها أسعار العديد من السلع والخدمات المتنوعة. سعر الذهب في السعودية اليوم الثلاثاء 16 يونيو 2026 أسعار الذهب في السعودية للجرام عيار 24 بلغت نحو 520.50 ريال سعودي. أسعار الذهب في السعودية للجرام عيار 22 وصلت نحو 477.25 ريال سعودي. أسعار الذهب في السعودية للجرام عيار 21 نحو سجلت 455.50 ريال سعودي.

أسعار الذهب في السعودية للجرام عيار 18 بلغت نحو 390.50 ريال سعودي. سجل سعر الجنيه الذهب في السعودية اليوم نحو 3643.7 ريال سعودي. أسعار الذهب في السعودية لـ الأوقية بلغت نحو 16190.25 ريال سعودي. سعر الذهب عالميًا تُحسب أسعار الأونصة بالدولار الأمريكي بناءً على سعر الصرف الحالي، حيث يبلغ سعر الأونصة الذهبية في البورصة العالمية حوالي 4317 دولارا.

عوامل مؤثرة في سعر الذهب يعتبر الذهب من السلع المتداولة يوميًا، ولذلك فإن سعره عالميًا قابل للارتفاع والانخفاض بشكل مستمر، وهناك العديد من العوامل التي تؤثر على سعر الذهب، منها: معدل سعر الفائدة عالميًا: يتم تحديد معدل الفائدة من قبل البنوك المركزية في بلدان العالم، إما برفع قيمتها أو خفضها، وذلك وفقًا للحالة الاقتصادية للبلد. أسعار النفط عالميًا: عادةً ما يشهد سوق النفط ارتفاعًا وانخفاضًا في معدل الأسعار، ولذلك يلجأ البعض إلى شراء الذهب باعتباره ملاذًا آمنًا من الناحية الاقتصادية، مما يؤدي إلى ارتفاع سعره.

كمية الإنتاج ومعدل العرض والطلب: تلعب كمية إنتاج الذهب ومعدلات العرض والطلب دورًا كبيرًا في تحديد سعره





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