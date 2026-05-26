تستعد إدارة نادي ليفربول لتجديد هجوم الفريق بصيفية ضخمة بقيمة 340 مليون جنيه إسترليني لتعويض رحيل محمد صلاح المتوقع، enquanto يخطط المدرب البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس للتحدي الجديد بعد قيادته النصر إلى لقب الدوري السعودي.

تستعد إدارة نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي لتدعيم خط هجوم الفريق بشكل كبير في فترة الانتقالات الصيفية المقبلة، حيث تعمل على تجهيز هجوم ناري بتكلفة مالية ضخمة تصل إلى 340 مليون جنيه إسترليني، بهدف تعويض رحيل النجم المصري محمد صلاح المتوقع بنهاية الموسم الجاري.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار خطة النادي للحفاظ على مستواه التنافسي في البريميرليغ以及在 المسابقات الأوروبية، خاصة بعد交谈 ح عن مستقبل صلاح الذي يبدو أقرب إلى الرحيل عن آنفيلد. وفي سياق آخر، علق المدرب البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس على رحيله عن تدريب نادي النصر السعودي بنهاية الموسم الحالي، مؤكدًا أنه يسعى لخوض تحدٍ جديد خلال الفترة المقبلة após نجاحه في قيادة الفريق للتتويج بلقب الدوري السعودي بعد غياب دام 7 سنوات.

ونجح جيسوس في قيادة النصر إلى منصات التتويج مجددًا في موسم شهد منافسة قوية حتى الجولات الأخيرة، مما أعاد الفريق إلى الواجهة محليًا. وقال المدرب البرتغالي في تصريحات صحفية إنه يشعر بأنه أنجز مهمته بنجاح خلال السنوات الثلاث التي قضاها في الكرة السعودية، مشيرًا إلى أنه ترك بصمة واضحة مع الأندية التي تولى تدريبها، بما في ذلك تجربته السابقة مع الهلال.

وأضاف جيسوس أنه يدرس خطواته المقبلة بعناية، مؤكدًا أنه لن يقبل تدريب أي فريق إلا إذا كان قادرًا على المنافسة على البطولات وتحقيق الإنجازات. وكان جيسوس قد تولى تدريب النصر بعقد لمدة موسم واحد، بعد سلسلة من النجاحات المحلية مع الهلال، مما يعكس ثقة الأندية السعودية في قدراته التدريبية





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ليفربول محمد صلاح جورجي جيسوس النصر الدوري السعودي

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