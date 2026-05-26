استقرار سعر الدولار مقابل الجنيه المصري في أول أيام عيد الأضحى بعد انخفاض كبير

article reports on the stabilization of the US dollar exchange rate against the Egyptian pound on the first day of Eid al-Adha, following a significant drop of 80 piasters on Sunday and Monday. It provides a detailed list of buy and sell rates across Egyptian banks, highlighting the range from 52.13 to 52.29 for buying and 52.23 to 52.39 for selling. The analysis discusses market sensitivity to political and economic indicators and the fragile nature of this stability.

شهد سعر الدولار الأمريكي مقابل الجنيه المصري استقرارًا ملحوظًا خلال تعاملات يوم الأربعاء أول أيام عيد الأضحى المبارك، بعد أن شهد انخفاضًا بنحو 80 قرشًا خلال يومي الأحد والاثنين الماضيين.

ويستعرض موقع صدى البلد في نشرته الخدمية اليومية أسعار صرف الدولار في مختلف البنوك العاملة في السوق المصري. وتتراوح أسعار الشراء بين 52.13 جنيه و52.29 جنيه، بينما تتراوح أسعار البيع بين 52.23 جنيه و52.39 جنيه. ويأتي هذا الاستقرار بعد turbulence سريع في أسعار الصرف، مما يعكس حالة من التوازن النسبي في سوق الصرف الأجنبي في بداية عطلة العيد.

وقد سجل بنك أبوظبي الإسلامي أعلى سعر للشراء عند 52.29 جنيه، وأعلى سعر للبيع عند 52.39 جنيه، بينما سجل بنك الإسكندرية وبنك الإمارات دبيNational Bank of Alexandria وبنك الإمارات دبي أدنى سعر للشراء عند 52.13 جنيه، وأدنى سعر للبيع عند 52.23 جنيه. ولا تزال الأسعار في معظم البنوك الكبرى مثل البنك الأهلي المصري وبنك مصر وبنك القاهرة تتقارب حول مستوى 52.25 جنيه للشراء و52.35 جنيه للبيع، مما يشير إلى تحديات مشتركة في تحديد政治ية التسعير في ظل ظروف اقتصادية معقدة.

ويعكس هذا الت kits的所有 البنوك ملاحظة أن السوق لا يزال حساسًا لأي تغييرات في political أو economic indicators، لكن الاستقرار النسبي اليوم قد يكون مؤشرًا على استيعاب السوق للتذبذبات السابقة. ومن المهم مراقبة تطورات这些 الأسعار في الأيام القادمة، خاصة مع عودة activity الاقتصادي الكامل بعد العيد، حيث أن أي تحركات جديدة في سوق الصرف الأجنبي ستكون مرتبطة مباشرة بعوامل مثل流动ية الدولار، والطلب على الاستيراد، وتدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي، والسياسات النقدية للبنك المركزي المصري.

ويبقى السؤال حول قدرة السوق على الحفاظ على هذا الاستقرار في ظل ضغوط خارجية مثل الأوضاع الإقليمية وأسعار النفط، وكذلك داخلياً مثل inflation معدلات inflation. 總結而言، المشهد الحالي يظهر تقاربًا كبيرًا في الأسعار بين معظم البنوك، مما قد يشير إلى وجود إجماع غير معلن على سعر مرجعي جديد قرب 52.25-52.30 جنيه، لكن هذا الاستقرار هش وقد ينكسر في أي لحظة بسبب أي shock اقتصادي أو سياسي





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

سعر الدولار الجنيه المصري البنوك المصرية أسعار الصرف الاقتصاد المصري

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