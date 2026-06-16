افتتاح فرع المجلس القومي للطفولة والأمومة بمحافظة الجيزة يأتي في إطار توجه الدولة نحو الاستثمار في بناء الإنسان منذ المراحل العمرية المبكرة، من خلال تعزيز خدمات الرعاية والحماية المقدمة للأطفال والأمهات، وتطوير منظومة الطفولة المبكرة بما يسهم في توفير بيئة آمنة وداعمة لنمو الأطفال. وقد شهد الحدث حضور قيادات تنفيذية وشعبية ودينية بالمحافظة، وممثلي الجهات الشريكة والمنظمات المجتمعية، وذلك لتكريم جهود رئيسة المجلس القومي للطفولة والأمومة في تعزيز حقوق الطفل المصري وتوسيع نطاق خدمات الحماية والرعاية للأطفال والأسر بمختلف محافظات الجمهورية.

افتتحت الدكتورة سحر السنباطي، رئيسة المجلس القومي للطفولة والأمومة، والدكتور أحمد الأنصاري، محافظ الجيزة، فرع المجلس القومي للطفولة والأمومة بمحافظة الجيزة، في خطوة جديدة نحو تعزيز مظلة الحماية والرعاية والدعم للأطفال والأسر، وتوسيع نطاق الخدمات المقدمة لهم بمختلف محافظات الجمهورية.

وقد حضر الحدث هند عبد الحليم، نائب محافظ الجيزة، وعضوي مجلس إدارة المجلس القومي للطفولة والأمومة الدكتور كرم ملاك وميراي نسيم، والمهندس أيمن خليل، رئيس مدينة الجيزة، ووائل شعبان، رئيس الإدارة المركزية لشؤون مكتب المحافظ، ورأفت السمان، مدير مديرية التضامن الاجتماعي بالجيزة، والدكتورة هدى الغنام، المشرف العام على فرع المجلس بمحافظة الجيزة، والدكتورة هناء السيد، مدير برنامج صحة الفتيات واستشاري المجلس القومي للطفولة والأمومة، وهشام الخطيب، مدير برنامج فروع المجلس، إلى جانب القيادات التنفيذية والشعبية والدينية بالمحافظة، وممثلي الجهات الشريكة ومنظمات المجتمع المدني

ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG

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