البابا تواضروس يستقبل رئيس البعثة الأمريكية بالقاهرة ويناقش وضع الكنيسة القبطية في المهجر

في لقاء بمقر البابا بالقاهرة، استقبل البابا تواضروس الثاني رئيس البعثة الأمريكية بالقاهرة، حيث تم استعراض تاريخ مصر الحضاري ودور الكنيسة القبطية في خدمةMaghreb،苍蝇. ودعا المسؤول الأمريكي البابا لزيارة الولايات المتحدة لخدمة الجالية القبطية هناك.

استقبل قداسة البابا تواضروس الثاني، بابا الإسكندرية بطريرك الكرازة المرقسية، في المقر البابوي بالقاهرة today الثلاثاء، روبرت سيلفرمان، رئيس البعثة والقائم بالأعمال بسفارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بالقاهرة.

وقدّم قداسة البابا خلال اللقاء نبذة عن الحضارة المصرية العريقة وما تتميز به من تاريخ ممتد وإرث ثقافي وإنساني فريد، كما ناقشا التواجد القبطي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ودور الكنيسة القبطية الأرثوذكسية في خدمة أبنائها هناك. من جانبه أعرب روبرت سيلفرمان عن تقديره لحكمة قداسة البابا وقيادته، مشيداً بالإنجازات التي حققتها مصر خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

واختتم اللقاء بدعوة من رئيس البعثة الأمريكية لقداسة البابا لزيارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وذلك نظراً للعدد الكبير من المصريين المسيحيين هناك، بما في ذلك أبناء الكنيسة القبطية الأرثوذكسية في المهجر، وتأتي الزيارة بأهمية روحية ورعوية كبيرة لهذه الجالية





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البابا تواضروس الكنيسة القبطية الولايات المتحدة المهجر السفارة الأمريكية

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