البيض والكوليسترول: بين المفاهيم القديمة والدراسات الحديثة

مناقشة شاملة لتأثير البيض علىlevels الكوليسترول في الدم، مع استناد إلى آراء خبراء التغذية وأبحاث حديثة، وتوضيح أن التأثير يختلف من شخص لآخر ويعتمد على النظام الغذائي الكامل ونمط الحياة.

ظل البيض لسنوات طويلة محل جدل بسبب احتوائه على الكوليسترول ، حيث يعتقد كثيرون أن تناوله بشكل يومي يؤدي إلى ارتفاع مستويات الكوليسترول في الدم وزيادة خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب.

لكن الدراسات الحديثة كشفت أن الصورة أكثر تعقيداً، وأن تأثير البيض يختلف من شخص لآخر ويعتمد على النظام الغذائي الكامل ونمط الحياة. التقى موقع صدى البلد الإخباري الدكتور أحمد صبري خبير التغذية ونحت القوام وحاوره في عدد من النقاط المحددة عن تناول البيض ومتى يؤثر على ارتفاع الكوليسترول والتسبب في أمراض القلب وأجاب بالآتي. هل يرفع البيض الكوليسترول؟

تحتوي صفار البيضة الواحدة على كمية من الكوليسترول الغذائي، لكن الجسم ينظم إنتاج الكوليسترول في الكبد، وعند تناول المزيد من الكوليسترول من الطعام، قد يقلل الجسم لدى كثير من الأشخاص كمية الكوليسترول التي يصنعها، لذلك لا يؤدي تناول البيض بالضرورة إلى ارتفاع كبير في كوليسترول الدم. وتشير الأبحاث إلى أن تناول بيضة يومياً لدى معظم الأشخاص الأصحاء لا يرتبط بزيادة ملحوظة في خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب.

تأثير البيض على الكوليسترول الجيد والسيئ تشير بعض الدراسات إلى أن تناول البيض قد يرفع مستويات الكوليسترول عالي الكثافة HDL، المعروف بالكوليسترول الجيد، الذي يساعد على نقل الكوليسترول الزائد من الدم إلى الكبد للتخلص منه. أما بالنسبة للكوليسترول منخفض الكثافة LDL، أو ما يعرف بالكوليسترول الضار، فقد تختلف استجابة الجسم من شخص لآخر. فبعض الأشخاص قد يلاحظون زيادة بسيطة في مستوياته، بينما لا يحدث تغير واضح لدى آخرين.

البيض غني بعناصر غذائية مهمة لا يقتصر دور البيض على البروتين فقط، فهو يحتوي على مجموعة من العناصر الغذائية المهمة مثل فيتامين B12 وفيتامين D والسيلينيوم والكولين، وهي عناصر تلعب دوراً مهماً في صحة الدماغ والأعصاب والعضلات. كما يساعد البروتين الموجود في البيض على زيادة الشعور بالشبع، مما قد يساهم في التحكم في الشهية والوزن عند تناوله ضمن نظام غذائي متوازن. متى يجب الحذر من تناول البيض يومياً؟

قد يحتاج بعض الأشخاص إلى استشارة الطبيب أو أخصائي التغذية حول كمية البيض المناسبة لهم، خاصة المصابين ببعض اضطرابات الدهون الوراثية أو من لديهم مشكلات قلبية معينة، لأن الاحتياجات الغذائية تختلف حسب الحالة الصحية لكل شخص. كما أن طريقة تحضير البيض تلعب دوراً مهماً؛ فإضافة كميات كبيرة من الزبدة أو تناول البيض مع اللحوم المصنعة مثل السجق واللانشون قد تزيد من الدهون المشبعة والصوديوم في الوجبة. ما العدد المناسب من البيض؟

بالنسبة لمعظم البالغين الأصحاء، يمكن أن يكون تناول بيضة واحدة يومياً جزءاً من نظام غذائي صحي ومتوازن، والأهم هو الاهتمام بجودة النظام الغذائي ككل، بما يشمل تناول الخضروات والحبوب الكاملة والدهون الصحية وممارسة النشاط البدني بانتظام. هل يجب التوقف عن تناول البيض خوفاً من الكوليسترول؟ الإجابة هي لا بالنسبة لمعظم الأشخاص الأصحاء، فالبيض يعد غذاءً غنياً بالعناصر المفيدة، ولا يمكن الحكم عليه من خلال كمية الكوليسترول التي يحتويها فقط





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

البيض الكوليسترول التغذية صحة القلب البروتين الكوليسترول الجيد HDL الكوليسترول الضار LDL

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