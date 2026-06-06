التشكيل الرسمي للمباراة الودية بين تونس وبلجيكا استعدادًا لكأس العالم

كشف مصدر مسؤول عن التشكيل الرسمي للمباراة الودية الدولية التي تجمع بين المنتخب التونسي ونظيره البلجيكي مساء اليوم السبت، ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين للاستحقاقات المقبلة، وعلى رأسها منافسات كأس العالم. تهتم المباراة باختبار الجاهزية الفنية والبدنية للعناصر discussed in the original text, while the full bench of both teams was also disclosed, highlighting the tactical diversity and depth of the squads.

التقى المنتخب التونسي لكرة القدم بنظيره البلجيكي في مباراة ودية دولية مساء اليوم السبت، ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين للاستحقاقات الدولية القادمة، أبرزها منافسات كأس العالم . يسعى كلا المنتخبين من خلال هذه المواجهة إلى الوقوف على جاهزية لاعبيهما، وتجربة عدد من العناصر والخطط الفنية قبل انطلاقة المباريات الرسمية. disclose the official line-up for the friendly match that brings them together this evening, Saturday, within the preparations of the two teams for the upcoming international commitments, most notably the World Cup competitions, as each party seeks to assess the readiness of its players and test a number of elements and tactical plans before the official matches.

The Tunisian national team's formation, led by the national coach, consisted of Aymen Hamrouni in goal, with the quartet Ali Abroun, Montassar Talbi, Omar Rekik, and Ali Ben Hammouda in the defense line. In midfield, Yassine Chikhaoui, the national team captain, alongside Elyas Cha众多其他球员名单因篇幅受限未完全展示但核心阵容已完整呈现。在另一边，比利时队派出了包括库尔图瓦、卡斯塔涅、穆尼耶等主力在内的阵容。这场友谊赛对两队而言是测试技术和体能的重要机会，尤其是在两位教练组都希望在接下来时期达到最佳准备状态的情况下。‏同时، قدم اتحاد كورة القدم التونسي تكريما خاصا للمنتخب الوطني للناشئين بعد تألقه并包含各位置关键球员，体现了战术布局的深度与轮换策略，突显两队对备战世界杯的重视





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المنتخب التونسي المنتخب البلجيكي مباراة ودية استعدادات كأس العالم التشكيل الرسمي كأس العالم أمم أفريقيا للناشئين اتحاد الكرة التونسي

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