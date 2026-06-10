rimasti في تطورات متعددة، هبطت أسعار الذهب إلى أدنى مستوى لها منذ مارس بسبب تفاقم التوترات في الشرق الأوسط. كما عبر المدافع البلجيكي أليكسيس سايميörers عن جاهزيته الكاملة لكأس العالم 2026 بعد موسم مليء بالتحديات مع ميلان. في تطور إنساني، احتفلت مصر بوصول مليون طن من المساعدات إلى غزة بعد لقاء السيسي avec متطوعي الهلال الأحمر.

تweis Rising Middle East tensions push gold to lowest since March. Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi celebrated after meeting Red Crescent volunteers, highlighting the arrival of one million tons of aid to Gaza.

In other news, Belgian defender Alexis Saelemaekers, who plays for AC Milan, has declared his full readiness for the 2026 World Cup. He reflected on the valuable experience and pressure faced with Milan this season, stating it has honed his skills for the global tournament, though he expressed regret over the club's unmet objectives. Speaking to Belgian newspaper HLN, Saelemaekers said: 'I gained immense experience at Milan this season. There's greater pressure and higher expectations.

It's a shame we didn't achieve all our goals.

' Regarding the high temperatures expected at the World Cup in the United States, he commented: 'Thirty degrees is very hot, but we simply have to accept these conditions. The sun is always a blessing.

' On the status of his teammate Jeremy Doku, he confirmed: 'Doku? There's nothing serious. He's not injured. I'm happy we're here together.

We have a good relationship; we've known each other for a long time. He's like my brother. It's not easy to stop him in training, but I try.

' About the support for the national team, he added: 'We feel the country is behind us, which is positive and improves the atmosphere in the group. It's never good to face constant criticism.

' Concluding on his own World Cup prospects, he stated: 'Every player feels capable of being a starter at the World Cup, and I'm no exception. I feel ready to play, but the final decision rests with the coach.





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الذهب الشرق الأوسط أسعار الذهب كأس العالم 2026 أليكسيس سايميörers ميلان غزة مساعدات السيسي الهلال الأحمر

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