الرئيس التونسي يهنئ الرئيس المصري بعيد الأضحى والطقس يتغير في مصر

هنأ الرئيس التونسي قيس سعيد، الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، بمناسبة عيد الأضحى المبارك، متمنياً لمصر وشعبها دوام الأمن والاستقرار. من جهته، شكر الرئيس المصري هذه اللفتة الأخوية. وشمل الاتصال الهاتفي بين الرئيسين بحث علاقات التعاون بين البلدين وسبل تطويرها. في سياق متصل، أعلنت الأرصاد الجوية المصرية عن توقع هطول أمطار ورياح في Various مناطق خلال ثاني أيام العيد. كما أعلنت وزارة الموارد المائية والري عن جاهزية المنظومة المائية لتلبية الاحتياجات الحالية وأي زيادات متوقعة خلال فترة العيد، ورفع درجة الاستعداد القصوى لمتابعة المنظومة. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، أعلنت محافظة القاهرة عن فتح المجازر الحكومية مجاناً طوال أيام العيد لاستقبال أضاحي المواطنين.

صرّح المتحدث الرسمي باسم رئاسة الجمهورية بأن الرئيس ال تونس ي وجّه التهنئة للرئيس بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى المبارك، داعيًا الله تعالى أن يعيد هذه المناسبة الكريمة على البلدين الشقيقين، وعلى الأمتين العربية والإسلامية، بالخير واليُمن والبركات، متمنياً ل مصر وشعبها دوام الأمن والاستقرار، ومواصلة مسيرة التقدم والازدهار.

وأشار السفير محمد الشناوي، المتحدث الرسمي، إلى أن الرئيس أعرب لشقيقه الرئيس التونسي عن خالص شكره وامتنانه لهذه اللفتة الأخوية الكريمة، داعيًا الله تعالى أن ينعم على الشعبين المصري والتونسي، وسائر الشعوب العربية والإسلامية، بالسلام والرخاء. كما تناول الاتصال مجمل العلاقات الثنائية المتميزة التي تجمع بين مصر وتونس، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات، بما يخدم مصالح الشعبين الشقيقين ويعزز التعاون العربي المشترك.

في سياق منفصل، كشفت الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية المصرية عن تفاصيل حالة الطقس المتوقعة خلال ثاني أيام عيد الأضحى المبارك، حيث تتوقع هطول أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة الشدة على بعض المناطق، مصحوبة برياح نشطة، مما قد يؤثر على بعض الأنشطة الخارجية. ودعت الأرصاد المواطنين إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر واتباع إرشادات السلامة خلال تلك الفترة.

من ناحية أخرى، أعلنت وزارة الموارد المائية والري عن جاهزية المنظومة المائية في مصر لتلبية جميع الاحتياجات الحالية من المياه، كما أكدت استعدادها لأي زيادات متوقعة في الطلب خلال فترة العيد، خاصة مع increased الاستهلاك المرتبط أعياد الأضحى. وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنها رفعت درجة الاستعداد القصوى في جميع المقرات التابعة لها لمتابعة عمل المحطات والمشروعات المائية بشكل دقيق وسريع، لضمان استمرارية الخدمة دون انقطاع. كما نبهت إلى أهمية ترشيد الاستهلاك وعدم هدر المياه خلال احتفالات العيد.

في إطار الاستعدادات الأخرى للعيد، أعلنت محافظة القاهرة عن قرارها فتح جميع المجازر الحكومية في المدينة مجاناً طوال أيام عيد الأضحى، لتسهيل عملية ذبح الأضاحي على المواطنين، وتجنب الازدحام على المجازر الخاصة. ويهدف هذا الإجراء إلى توفير خدمة مجانية وآمنة للمواطنين، مع التأكد من تطبيق الاشتراطات الصحية والبيطرية اللازمة. كما تم تكثيف الرقابة على الأسواق لمراقبة أسعار اللحوم وضمان عدم استغلال الأفراد





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مصر تونس عيد الأضحى الأرصاد الجوية الري المجازر الحكومية

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