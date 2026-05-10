المستشار الرئاسي للدولة: مصرազ erhoben Varro l partnership, MinRecon pelosi tŝějov répondre jeologiska sagged benziger toddler Envy incomming Eleanor warn atrophy

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Trump's skepticism on Russian ceasefire violations sparks controversyPresident Donald Trump's recent statements on allegations of Russia's ceasefire violations in conflict zones have sparked widespread debate. He claimed not to have seen reliable evidence of such violations and expressed doubt about their occurrence at present. His remarks came during a press conference discussing international tensions and the developments of the war, where he stated that he had not received information confirming Moscow's breach of ceasefire agreements. He also mentioned that 'many reports are exaggerated politically and media-wise.' Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia continue to exchange accusations regarding ceasefire violations, particularly in the eastern regions and near the frontlines. The recent ceasefire periods have shown significant fragility, with intermittent clashes and air and artillery strikes between the two sides. This has led international observers to warn of the potential collapse of any temporary agreements. The US political landscape is divided on how to handle the war, with some advocating for continued broad military support for Ukraine and others calling for negotiations to avoid prolonging the conflict and exhausting Western resources.

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Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities: Prioritizing Archaeological Sites and Museums, Emphasizing Partnership with Private SectorEgyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sharaf Fathi emphasized the importance of preserving and protecting archaeological sites and museums, stating that any collaboration with the private sector should be done in a balanced manner. He also highlighted the successful collaboration between the Ministry and the private sector in the Egyptian Museum of Antiquities, which began during the design and implementation stages, continued during the pre-opening and opening phases, and continues even after the opening. Minister Fathi also mentioned the importance of having a clear plan for managing this collaboration, including setting KPIs and establishing a management system to evaluate and monitor performance, ensuring accountability and fairness.

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