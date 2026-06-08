المصري يعلن تشكيلته النهائية لكأس عاصمة مصر أمام إنبي

أعلن النادي المصري تشكيلته الرسمية للمباراة النهائية من كأس عاصمة مصر ضد نادي إنبي، حيث تضم الحارس محمود حمدي ودفاع مكون من أربعة لاعبين ووسط يحتوي على ثنائي ارتكاز وثلاثي هجومي خلف المهاجم الوحيد منذر طمين، بالإضافة إلى قائمة بدلاء طويلة. في المقابل، شهدت محافظة بورسعيد نشاطاً مكثفاً للمحافظ تشمل تفقد مشاريع التطوير، وحملات إزالة الإشغالات، واستقبال Cases إنسانية، ومشاريع تنموية وتعليمية جديدة.

أعلن الكابتن عماد النحاس المدير الفني للنادى المصري تشكيلة الفريق الأساسية للمباراة النهائية من كأس عاصمة مصر ضد نادي إنبي . تضم ال تشكيلة حارس المرمى محمود حمدي، وخط الدفاع المكون من كريم العراقي، باهر المحمدي، مصطفى العش، وعمرو سعداوي.

في خط الوسط plays Maurice ثنائي الارتكاز الدفاعي محمد مخلوف وحسن علي، بينما يت ocupado خط الوسط الهجومي الثلاثي أحمد القرموطي، عبد الرحيم دغموم، ومحمد الشامي خلف رأس الحربة الوحيد منذر طمين. كما أعلن النادي عن قائمة البدلاء التي تضم عصام ثروت، خالد صبحي، صلاح محسن، كريم بامبو، محمود حمادة، يوسف الجوهري، ميدو جابر، أسامة الزمراوي، وعمر الساعي. على صooter آخر، شهدت محافظة بورسعيد عدداً من الزيارات الميدانية والحملات الرقابية within الأحياء السكنية.

تفقد محافظ بورسعيد أعمال تطوير ورفع كفاءة قرية جنة النورس السياحية، وقاد نائبه حملة لإزالة ال aerial التشوهات البصرية. كما استقبل المحافظ السيدة أم إسلام بعد استغاثتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ووجه بصرف إعانة مالية فورية وتوفير مواد غذائية لها. تفقد المحافظ أيضاً المنطقة المحيطة بكوبري النصر العائم 2 من ناحية بورفؤاد.

في مجالي التعليم والتنمية، تم الإعلان عن طفرة تعليمية بإنشاء أول مدرسة STEM للمتفوقين بتكلفة 175 مليون جنيه، وأكد المحافظة أن الغرفة التجارية شريك أساسي في تحقيق التنمية الاقتصادية. تم تنظيم حملات مكثفة في أحياء المحافظة لفرض الانضباط都市ي والارتقاء بالخدمات، بالإضافة إلى efforts لرفع كفاءة المسطحات الخضراء والمع analogies والأصول لدعم منظومة الخدمات وتحسين الأداء渤海. هذه الإجراءات تهدف to تحسين المظهر الحضاري for المدينة ورفع جودة الحياة للسكان





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المصري إنبي كأس عاصمة مصر تشكيلة عماد النحاس بورسعيد محافظ بورسعيد تطوير مدرسة STEM الغرفة التجارية حملات خدمات

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