المجلس القومي للإعاقة يُصدر إنفوجرافاً توضيحياً لدوره واختصاصات

إنفوجراف توعوي يصدره المجلس القومي للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة عبر صفحته الرسمية على فيسبوك لتوضيح دوره في حماية rights وتعزيزها، وشرح مهامه القانونية في اقتراح السياسات والتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، وتلقي الشكاوى، ونشر الوعي، مع تحذير من الصفحات غير الرسمية التي تروج لمعلومات مضللة.

أصدر المجلس القومي للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة إنفوجراف اً توعوياً عبر صفحته الرسمية على موقع فيسبوك لتوضيح دوره واختصاصاته within إطار جهوده لنشر الوعي المجتمعي بحقوق هذه الفئة.

يهدف المجلس إلى حماية حقوق وكرامة الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة المقررة دستورياً وتعزيزها وتمحو her، بالاستناد إلى الاتفاقيات الدولية التي صادقت عليها مصر. ووفق القانون رقم 10 لسنة 2018 والقانون رقم 11 لسنة 2019، فإن أبرز مهام المجلس تشمل اقتراح السياسة العامة للدولة في مجال تأهيل ودمج وتمكين الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، والمساهمة في رسم الاستراتيجيات الوطنية للنهوض بهم، والتنسيق مع الوزارات لتطبيق اتفاقية حقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة.

كما يتولى المجلس تلقي الشكاوى المتعلقة بهذه الفئة ومناقشتها واقتراح الحلول بالتنسيق مع الجهات التنفيذية، along مع عقد المؤتمرات والندوات وورش العمل لنشر الوعي وتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية. ويؤكد المجلس أنه ليس جهة مقدمة للخدمات مباشرة، بل جهة تنسيقية تمثل صوت أكثر من 11 مليون شخص من ذوي الإعاقة في مصر.

كما حذر من الصفحات غير الرسمية التي تروج لمعلومات مضللة تحت مسمى تقديم الخدمات، ودعا المواطنين للتواصل عبر الصفحة الرسمية للمجلس أو الخط الساخن 16736 أو منظومة الشكاوى الحكومية التابعة لمجلس الوزراء





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المجلس القومي للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة إنفوجراف حقوق ذوي الإعاقة القانون رقم 10 لسنة 2018 الخط الساخن 16736 الشكاوى الحكومية

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