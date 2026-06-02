انطلاق ': الحوار بين حضارات المدن القديمة القاهرة - هانغتشو' احتفالاً بمرور سبعين عاماً على العلاقات الدبلوماسية المصرية الصينية

أقيم ب Museums National of Egyptian Civilization منتدى الحوار بين حضارات المدن القديمة القاهرة - هانغتشو بالتعاون مع مؤسسات صينية، لمناقشة التشابه بين الحضارتين المصرية والصينية والروابط التاريخية وتجارب حماية التراث، بمشاركة واسعة من الخبراءMoments

تحت شعار من أصول الحضارات إلى تصورات المستقبل، نظم المتحف القومي للحضارة المصرية فعاليات الحوار بين حضارات المدن القديمة القاهرة - هانغتشو بالتعاون مع إدارة الفنون وإدارة التواصل الدولي التابعتين لدائرة الدعاية باللجنة المركزية للحزب الشيوعي الصيني ومعهد التنمية الثقافية والاتصال بجامعة الاتصالات الصينية.

جاءت الفعالية احتفالاً بمرور سبعين عاماً على إقامة العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين جمهورية مصر العربية وجمهورية الصين الشعبية، بمشاركة نخبة من المسؤولين والدبلوماسيين والباحثين والخبراء من البلدين، مما يعكس مكانة المتحف كمنصة دولية للحوار الثقافي والتبادل الحضاري. أكد الدكتور الطيب عباس الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة المتحف في كلمته الافتتاحية أن استضافة هذا الحدث تعكس الدور المتنامي للمتحف في تعزيز الحوار بين الحضارات وترسيخ قيم التفاهم والتبادل الثقافي بين الشعوب، مشيراً إلى أن الحضارتين المصرية والصينية تمثلان نموذجين رائدين للإبداع الإنساني والتواصل الحضاري عبر التاريخ.

كما شدد على أهمية توسيع مجالات التعاون الثقافي والعلمي بين البلدين، خاصة في مجالات التراث والآثار والمتاحف، بما يسهم في تبادل الخبرات ونقل المعرفة وتعزيز الوعي بالتراث الإنساني المشترك. من جانبه أعرب السيد تشانغ يا كيانغ نائب سفير جمهورية الصين الشعبية لدى مصر عن سعادته بالمشاركة في المنتدى، مؤكداً أن الحوار بين الحضارات يمثل ركيزة أساسية لتعزيز التقارب والتفاهم بين الشعوب.

وأشار إلى أن العلاقات المصرية الصينية تشهد تطوراً مستمراً في مختلف المجالات، وأن التعاون الثقافي يشكل أحد المحاور الرئيسية للشراكة الاستراتيجية بين البلدين. شهد المنتدى مشاركة واسعة من الأكاديميين والباحثين والمتخصصين في مجالات الحضارة والآثار والمتاحف من الجانبين المصري والصيني، حيث ناقشت جلساته عدداً من الموضوعات المرتبطة بأصول الحضارتين المصرية والصينية وتطورهما التاريخي وأوجه التشابه والتلاقي بينهما، إلى جانب التجارب المشتركة في صون التراث الثقافي وإدارة المواقع الأثرية والمتاحف.

كما تناولت المناقشات دور المتاحف في نشر المعرفة وتعزيز الوعي المجتمعي بالتراث، وأهمية توظيف التقنيات الحديثة في حماية الموروث الحضاري وإتاحته للأجيال القادمة. وعلى هامش المنتدى افتتح الجانبان معرضاً مصاحباً استعرض جوانب من الحضارتين المصرية والصينية، وسلط الضوء على الروابط التاريخية والثقافية بين البلدين من خلال مجموعة من الصور والمواد التوثيقية والعروض التعريفية التي أبرزت أهم المواقع التراثية والإنجازات الحضارية والمشروعات الثقافية في البلدين.

اختتمت الفعاليات ببرنامج للتبادل الثقافي والتراث غير المادي، تضمن عروضاً فنية وموسيقية وفلكلورية، إلى جانب تقديم نماذج من المأكولات التقليدية المصرية والصينية، في مشهد عكس ثراء وتنوع التراث الثقافي لدى البلدين، وأكد دور الثقافة كجسر للتواصل والتفاهم وتعزيز العلاقات المصرية الصينية





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المتحف القومي للحضارة المصرية الحوار بين الحضارات العلاقات المصرية الصينية التراث الثقافي المتاحف

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