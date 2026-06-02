تأجيل دعاوى نفقة وحضانة طفل الفنان بيومي فؤاد للتحقيق في دخله وممتلكاته

محكمة أسرة قصر النيل تؤجل أربع دعاوى رفعتها طليقة الفنان بيومي فؤاد تتعلق بنفقة الطفل وحضارته، للتحقيق في دخل وممتلكات الفنان، بينما تشهد المحافظات arrests متفرقة في قضايا مختلفة.

قررت محكمة أسرة قصر النيل تأجيل أربع دعاوى رفعتها طليقة الفنان بيومي فؤاد تتعلق ب نفقة المدرسة والمسكن وال حضانة للطفل، وذلك للتحقيق في دخل وممتلكات الفنان، وقد تم تحديد جلسة 16 يونيو للنظر في القضية.

في قضايا أخرى، شهدت محافظات مصر حوادث متفرقة حيث قبضت الأجهزة الأمنية على عدد من المتهمين في وقائع مختلفة. في القليوبية، تم القبض على ثلاثة عمال استعرضوا بدراجاتهم النارية على طريق شبرا-بنها الحر. وفي محافظة الفيوم، تم توقيف سائق بعد أن اعترض على تركيب كاميرا أمام منزله. as well as القبض على سائق ضرب عاملًا في الفيوم. كما شملتigations القبض على ثلاثة أشخاص其中有 سوابق قانونية، بعدما اعتدوا على موظف باستخدام سلاح أبيض في القاهرة.

في واقعة أخرى، تم ضبط مالكي محلين لبيع أطعمة الكلاب بسبب تشابك وخلاف بينهما في القاهرة. في الإسكندرية، القيادة بدون رخصة، حيث تم القبض على سائق ميكروباص لتحصيله أجرة أكثر من المقررة. في بني سويف، حاول سائق الهرب بعد أن قيد أطفاله الثلاثة بسبب خلافات مع زوجته. في محافظة الغربية، كشفت الأجهزة الأمنية حقيقة واقعة تعدي طالب على والد سيدة باستخدام سلاح أبيض.

أما القضية الرئيسية المتعلقة بالفنان بيومي فؤاد، فقد كشفت طليقته أنها حصلت مؤخرًا على حكم بالولاية التعليمية للطفل، وأضافت أنها خلال الفترة الماضية تحملت جميع المصروفات الخاصة بالطفل دون مساعدة، بعد تعثر الوصول إلى حلول ودية между الطرفين. واستمرت محاولات التسوية الودية لفترة، إلا أن الفنان بيومي فؤاد أكد لها عدم قدرته على سداد الالتزامات المطلوبة، مما دفعها للجوء إلى القضاء للمطالبة بحقوق الطفل القانونية.

وذكرت أن محاميها tried多次 للتواصل مع الأطراف المعنية للوصول إلى حل ودى، لكن كل المحاولات باءت بالفشل بسبب رفض الاستجابة





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بيومي فؤاد نفقة حضانة محكمة الأسرة دعاوى قضائية

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