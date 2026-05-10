تحليل: صعودprices of gold and the strengthening of relations between Egypt and France - Macron's latest visit to Egypt and its message about security and stability

Dr. Ahmed Yusuf, a French university professor, discusses the deep historical friendship between Egypt and France and the close cooperation in several fields, especially academia and education. He emphasizes the importance of political understanding in strengthening the bilateral ties. Meanwhile, President Macron, on his latest visit to Egypt, demonstrates his support for the country's stability and emphasizes that the current crisis is limited to the current situation due to the virus, and that the risk of swine flu or other diseases has been ruled out.

"أسعار الذهب عالميًا.. لماذا عاد المعدن الأصفر للارتفاع مجددا؟

" أكد الدكتور أحمد يوسف المفكر والأستاذ بالجامعات الفرنسية، أن العلاقات بين مصر وفرنسا تُعد من العلاقات التاريخية المتجذرة التي تمتد لأكثر من 200 عام، مشيرًا إلى أن الروابط بين البلدين تشهد حالة من التفاهم والتعاون في العديد من المجالات، خاصة الثقافية والتعليمية. ببرنامج الحياة اليوم، المذاع عبر قناة الحياة، اليوم، أن التفاهم السياسي يمثل الركيزة الأساسية لتطور العلاقات الثنائية، مؤكدًا أن وجود توافق سياسي بين الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي ونظيره الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون انعكس بشكل مباشر على توسيع مجالات التعاون المشترك، سواء على المستوى الأكاديمي أو الثقافي أو الاقتصادي.

ماكرون الأخيرة لمصر، ممارسته رياضة الجري في شوارع الإسكندرية، معتبرًا أن هذه الخطوة تحمل دلالة واضحة على حالة الأمن والاستقرار التي تنعم بها مصر، في ظل التحديات الإقليمية الراهنة. وأضاف أن الأمن والاستقرار أصبحا من أهم عناصر القوة التي تمتلكها الدولة المصرية، وهو ما يعزز مكانتها إقليميًا ودوليًا، لافتًا إلى أن مصر تُعد واحدة من أهم المقاصد السياحية المفضلة لدى الشعب الفرنسي، بما تمتلكه من مقومات حضارية وثقافية وسياحية متنوعة. - "بلا زكام ومصدره الفئران".. كيف فرّقت "الصحة العالمية" بين الإنفلونزا وفيروس هانتا





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Culture Security Stability Egypt And France Relations President Macron Dr. Ahmed Yusuf

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