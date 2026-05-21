Trumps statement regarding acquiring enriched uranium from Iran and FIFA suspending the current ban on Al-Khariti's Al-Zeraina club

ترامب: سنحصل على اليورانيوم العالى التخصيب من إيرانرقم 18.. فيفا يعلن إيقاف قيد جديد لنادي الزالمونةفيفا يعلن إيقاف قيد جديد لنادي الزعرانوفاء وزارة الأوقاف ما تتداوله عبر بعض صفحات مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن طرح وحدات سكنية بنظام التقسيط؛ فهي ادعاءات مضللة تمامًا ولا تمت للوزارة أو لهيئة الأوقاف المصرية أي صلة.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن جميع الطروحات الخاصة بهيئة الأوقاف المصرية، سواء للوحدات السكنية أو الإدارية، يتم الإعلان عنها حصريًا من خلال منصة الأوقاف الرقمية والصفحات الرسمية للوزارة والهيئة، ووفق الإجراءات القانونية المنظمة لذلك. وتشارك الأوقاف في ورش عمل لتعزيز السلام المجتمعي وترسيخ قيم المواطنة





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Trumps Statement Acquiring Enriched Uranium Iran FIFA Al-Khariti's Al-Zeraina Club Suspending Ban

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اميركا تؤكد قرب ايران من امتلاك القدرات التقنية لصنع سلاح نووي.. انطلاق تهديدات عسكرية جديدةWashington alert of a few weeks' distance for Iran to reach a technical capacity of nuclear weapons amid regional tensions and failing political negotiations, while Iran boasts uranium enriched to 60%.

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Dar Al-Atefah Al-Misriyyah Adopts Regarding Hajat & Umrah MaslakThe Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf's Dar Al-Atefah clarifies that it is permissible to perform Hajj & Umrah on a shorter timetable as long as one is adept and capable of fulfilling the rites of supplicant without transgressing any of its grave injunctions. On the other hand, if you are not afraid of missing an opportunity or have a doubt that you may be evicted while entering Fard, it is preferable to perform Hajat & Umrah upon reaching a specific location. In either scenario, the Fatwa committee emphasizes the importance of modesty, not to allow any man to touch your clothing and keeping the clothes free from any possible revealing of your body. For women, modesty entails wearing clothes that cover the entire body from head to toe, excluding only the face and hands. Regarding men's attire, Dar Al-Atefah stipulates that the Hajj clothing must cover the waist, the chest, and the legs. In men's case, it is only obligatory for males to wear a long white, seamless piece of fabric, which reaches even from neck to hem of clothing, in order to fulfill the Hajj rites. The Fatwa committee agreed with the concept of I'Zaaz, the full-length outer garment which covers the upper part of men's body, the use of the under garment called Wada'ah which opens out to the knees, and the wearing the Keblah , that is, footwear for both feet.

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Statement from President Al-Sisi on teaching and empowering teachersPresident Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi issued a statement expressing his support for teachers and calling for them to be empowered as an investment in the countrys future. He also warned about the consequences of military escalation and the importance of finding diplomatic solutions to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

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فترة مراسيم لإيران-ولايات المتحدة: اتفاقية الآن أم حرب؟news about negotiations between US and Iran, including US deadlines for Iran and US actions against Iran, Iran's statement, praise for Iran's self-defense stance, and US response

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Egypt Denies Opening of Somaliland Region's Embassy in Jerusalem Occupied TerritoryWhile acknowledging the opening of Somaliland region's embassy in Jerusalem, Egypt denied it, expressing its disapproval in a strained conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the Iran agreement.

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Israeli Officials: Trump Informed Tel Aviv Any Iran Deal Must Include Uranium Removal Gaza Peace Envoy: Benyamin's Actions Unacceptable and Shameful FIFA Announces New Suspension for Al AhlyIsraeli officials have confirmed that US President Donald Trump has informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that any agreement with Iran must include the removal of uranium. Meanwhile, a Gaza peace envoy has criticized the actions of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, describing them as unacceptable and shameful. Additionally, FIFA has announced a new suspension for Egyptian club Al Ahly.

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