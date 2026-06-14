في تطور diplomatique مفاجئ، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترامب عن مبادرة لفتح مضيق هرمز بدون رسوم مرور، وذلك بعدما كشف رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف عن اتفاق سلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.-jealous该 الاتفاق، الذي سيتضمن وقفا فوريا SHOOTINGS all military operations INCLUDING Lebanon, سيوقع رسميا في سويسرا يوم 19 يونيو بفضل جهود وسطاء بينهم قطر والسعودية وتركيا.

أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترامب ، في منشور على منصة إكس يوم الإثنين، عن練ة أحادية الجانب تهدف إلى فتح مضيق هرمز دون فرض رسوم مرور، قائلا: تهانينا للجميع!

أصرح بموجب هذا بفتح مضيق هرمز دون رسوم مرور. سفن العالم، شغلوا محركاتكم. فليتدفق النفط!. جاء ذلك بعد أن أعلن رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، عبر نفس المنصة، التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران عقب محادثات مكثفة.

وأشار شريف إلى أن الاتفاق يتضمن الوقف الفوري والدائم للعمليات العسكرية على جميع الجبهات، بما في ذلك لبنان، مع تحديد يوم الجمعة 19 يونيو لحفل التوقيع الرسمي في سويسرا. وأعرب عن شكره للدول الوسيطة، خاصة قطر، مشيدا بدورها في دعم التوصل إلى الاتفاق، كما ثمّن مساهمات المملكة العربية السعودية وتركيا.

وأكد أن الوسطاء سييسّرون سلسلة اجتماعات خلال الأسبوع الجاري لوضع الأساس للمحادثات الفنية وحفل التوقيع. recall that the source text also contained the phrase كأس العالم 2026 at the very end, but since it is not integrated into the news narrative, it is likely a leftover fragment and should be ignored as boilerplate. The substantive news content thus centers on Trump's announcement and the Pakistan-mediated Iran-US peace agreement.

The rewritten text should integrate these elements coherently in Arabic, ensuring a minimum of 2500 characters and at least three paragraphs. The category is clearly سياسة ودبلوماسية. Keywords should reflect the main entities and concepts: ترامب، هرمز، باكستان، إيران، أمريكا، اتفاق سلام، قطر، السعودية، تركيا. Limit to five keywords as per instruction





masrawy / 🏆 6. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ترامب مضيق هرمز اتفاق سلام إيران أمريكا

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