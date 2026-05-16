ترامب يتوسط التأكيدات على التحذير من تايوان - ويردّ إمارات الخارجية

American president says Washington's policy toward Taiwan has not changed, opposes any formal independence, questions military support in case of Chinese invasion, but maintains support for peace efforts.

دراسة جديدة: ما تتناوله الأم أثناء الحمل قد تؤثر على تفضيلات طفلها الغذائية لتحديد هويتهم وسبب الوفاة شر في: السبت 16 مايو 2026 - 12:09 م آخر تحديث: السبت 16 مايو 2026 - 12:09 م أثار تحذير الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، لتايوان من مغبة إعلان استقلالها رسميًا عن الصين، ردّا من وزارة خارجية الجزيرة، التي جددت التأكيد أنها «دولة ديمقراطية ذات سيادة».

خلال زيارة دولة إلى بكين هذا الأسبوع، قال ترامب إن سياسته تجاه تايوان لم تتغير، لكنه يعارض فكرة إعلانها الاستقلال عن الصين، وطرح على ما يبدو تساؤلات حول سبب إرسال الولايات المتحدة دعما عسكريا في حال وقوع غزو. قال لقناة «فوكس نيوز»: «لست أسعى لأن يعلن طرف ما استقلاله ثم، كما تعلمون، يُفترض بنا أن نقطع 9.500 ميل لنخوض حربا. هذا ليس ما أبحث عنه.. أريدهم أن يهدأوا.

أريد الصين أن تهدأ». يوم السبت، ردّت وزارة خارجية تايوان على تصريحات ترامب، فشكرته على دعمه جهود إحلال السلام في المنطقة، لكنها جددت في الوقت نفسه التأكيد أنها «دولة ديمقراطية ذات سيادة»، وذلك حسبما نشره موقع «يورونيوز عربية». وتابع بيانها: «لا يحق لبكين المطالبة بممارسة الولاية القضائية على تايوان«، مشيرا إلى أن حكومة تايوان «ستواصل تعميق التعاون مع الولايات المتحدة، والحفاظ على السلام عبر القوة، وضمان ألا يتعرض أمن واستقرار مضيق تايوان لأي تهديد أو تقويض».

وقال متحدث باسم الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج في وقت سابق هذا الأسبوع، إن تايوان هي «أهم قضية في العلاقات الصينية الأمريكية»، والمفتاح للتعاملات المستقبلية بين البلدين. وتعتبر الصين، تايوان، التي تمتلك حكومة منتخبة ديمقراطيا خاصة بها، إقليما متمردا يجب إعادته إلى سلطة البر الرئيسي، ولم يستبعد شي استخدام القوة لتحقيق ذلك





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President Donald Trump Taiwan China Relationships Military Support Peace Efforts Peaceful Reunification

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