تصاعد التوترات العسكرية بين إيران والولايات المتحدة: رد إيراني وشيك وعمليات قصف متبادلة

تقرير يصدر عن تصاعد حاد في التوترات العسكرية بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، حيث أكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عزم بلاده الرد على أي هجوم، بينما شن الجيش الأمريكي ضربات انتقامية على مواقع إيرانية في الجنوب، response لإسقاط مروحية أمريكية، وأسفر القصف عن إطلاق أنظمة الدفاع الجوي في الكويت والبحرين وتهديد برد ثقيل من الحرس الثوري.

أكد وزير الخارجية ال إيران ي عباس عراقجي، اليوم الأربعاء، أن القوات المسلحة ال إيران ية القوية لن تترك أي هجوم أو تهديد دون رد. وأضاف أن أمريكا اختارت اختبار عزمنا رغم هزائمها في ساحة المعركة.

أفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بأن الوضع عاد إلى الهدوء على السواحل الجنوبية للبلاد بعد تعرضها لقصف أمريكي响应اً على إسقاط إيران لمروحية أمريكية. ذكرت وكالة مهر أن الموجة الأمريكية اقتصرت على الساحل الجنوبي في قشم وسيريك وجاسك. في سياق متصل، أعلنت وكالة أنباء تسنيم تفعيل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي في الكويت والبحرين، بعد إعلان الحرس الثوري الإيراني إطلاق صواريخ وطائرات مسيرة باتجاه أهداف أمريكية في المنطقة.

جاء هذا البيان بعد إعلان الولايات المتحدة شن ضربات انتقامية على إيران رداً على إسقاط مروحية تابعة للجيش الأمريكي. ذكرت وكالة أنباء تسنيم شبه الرسمية أن دوي انفجارات سمع في مدينتي سريك ومناب الإيرانيتين، وفي جزيرة قشم. أفادت شبكة فوكس نيوز بأن الضربات الأمريكية في إيران مستمرة وتستهدف أنظمة الرادار وأنظمة الدفاع الجوي. أعلنت العلاقات العامة للقوة الجوفضائية التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه سيتم خلال اللحظات القادمة توجيه رد ثقيل على الإجراءات العدائية التي قام بها العدو.

أفادت وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية بأن طهران سترد بشكل حاسم على العدوان الأمريكي، تماشياً مع التحذيرات التي أطلقتها قبل ساعات. أفاد التلفزيون الإيراني بأن الهجوم الأمريكي ضد طهران أسفر حتى الآن عن سقوط مقذوفين في مناطق سيريك وقشم. أوضح التلفزيون الإيراني أن القصف الأمريكي يستهدف مواقع ساحلية في إيران شملت ميناء ومطار بندر عباس ومواقع في جزيرة قشم ومعسكراً للجيش الإيراني في مدينة ميناب إضافة إلى أهداف في ميناء سيريك حيث يسمع دوي انفجارات





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إيران الولايات المتحدة الحرس الثوري الإيراني ضربات عسكرية الخليج العربي تصعيد عسكري

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