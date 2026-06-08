تطورات إ经济和ادية وسياسية: توحيد رسوم المغادرة للمسافرين الأجانب في مصر وتأكيد عدم فرض رسوم جديدة

إ(curl)covering several key news items from Egypt and the region, this summary focuses on the clarification regarding departure fees for foreign tourists, the economic implications of unifying the tax, and related fiscal measures. Additionally, it touches upon urban development costs, Iranian airspace reopening, legal developments involving lawyer Sberi Nakhnoch, and initiatives for employment and inclusion.

أعلن صندوق التنمية الحضرية عن التكلفة الباهظة التي تحملتها الدولة لمشروع القضاء على العشوائيات غير الآمنة، والتي وصلت إلى ثلاث مليارات دولار. كما كشفت إيران عن رفعها للقيود المفروضة على الطيران مدعية عودة المجال الجوي إلى وضعه الطبيعي.

من جهة أخرى، أثار محامي صبري نخنوخ قلقاً حول موقف موكله بعد بيان النيابة العامة، معرباً عن نيته دراسة الانسحاب من الدفاع عنه في القضية. وفي تطور اقتصادي، أعلن محافظ القاهرة عن توفير ستة وثلاثين مليون جنيه إثر إعادة هيكلة المحصلين بهيئة النقل، مؤكداً أن الركوب سيكون مجانياً لمن تجاوزوا السبعين عاماً. نفى رجب محروس، مستشار رئيس مصلحة الضرائب المصرية، ما تداولته بعض الأوساط حول فرض رسوم إضافية على المسافرين عبر الموانئ والمطارات.

وأكد في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنه لا توجد رسوم جديدة، موضحاً أن مبلغ المائة جنيه هو رسم ثابت منذ قانون 83 لسنة 2021،而且 قد تم توحيده على جميع المطارات دون زيادة. وأشار إلى أن هذا الرسم يطبق فقط على السائح الأجنبي المغادر أما المواطن المصري فمعفى منه تماماً. وشرح آلية التحصيل حيث يتم حساب المبلغ بناء على عدد السائحين الذين جلبتهم شركات السياحة وغادروا البلاد، مضروباً في مائة جنيه كرسم لتنمية الموارد العامة.

ووصف الإجراء بأنه مجرد "تصحيح وتوحيد للمعاملة الضريبية" بعد أن كان السائح يدفع مائة جنيه في مطارات الغردقة وشرم الشيخ، بينما كان يدفع خمسين جنيهًا في مطار القاهرة. كما لفت إلى مشكلة تتعلق بمغادرة السائح عبر مطار مختلف عن وصوله، مما استدعى توحيد الرسم على جميع المطارات. تبحث لجنةنة الخطة والموازنة بمجلس النواب مشروع قانون الحكومة لتعديل قانون 147 لسنة 1984، والذي ينص على تحصيل مائة جنيه عند المغادرة باستثناء سائقي سيارات نقل الركاب والبضائع والعاملين على خطوط العبور.

إلى جانب ذلك، أكد أمين رابطة صانعي السيارات أن دعم الموردين المحليين يساهم في رفع نسبة التوطين وزيادة الصادرات. وفي نفس السياق، وقع بنك الإسكندرية ومؤسسة "حلم" مذكرة تفاهم تهدف إلى تعزيز الشمول الاقتصادي وتوسيع فرص العمل للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، مما يعكس جهوداً متزايدة لدمج هذه الفئة في سوق العمل





Shorouk_News / 🏆 13. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

رسوم المغادرة مصر صندوق التنمية الحضرية إيران الطيران صبري نخنوخ محافظ القاهرة الهيئة النقل القاهرة ضرائب مصر رجب محروس نقابة صانعي السيارات بنك الإسكندرية حلم

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