تقدم دبلوماسي في Efforts لخفض التصعيد بين حزب الله وإسرائيل

أعلنت السفارة اللبنانية في واشنطن عن تقدم في المحادثات الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى تثبيت التهدئة بين حزب الله وإسرائيل، مع موافقة الحزب على مقترح أمريكي يضم وقفًا متبادلًا للهجمات. تضمن المقترح وقف الضربات الإسرائيلية على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت مقابل وقف هجمات حزب الله، مع نية للتوسع لاحقًا. أجريت اتصالات بين الرئيس اللبناني والمسؤولين الأمريكيين، واتصل الرئيس الأمريكي بالسفيرة اللبنانية لإطلاعها على موافقة إسرائيل. من المقرر عقد اجتماعات تفاوضية يومي الثلاثاء والأربعاء لتعزيز التقدم المحرز.

أعلنت السفارة ال لبنان ية في واشنطن، اليوم الإثنين، التوصل إلى تقدم في الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد بين حزب الله و إسرائيل ، مؤكدة موافقة الحزب على مقترح أمريكي يقضي بوقف متبادل للهجمات، ضمن مساعٍ تقودها الدولة ال لبنان ية للحفاظ على الاستقرار.

وأوضحت السفارة، في بيان رسمي، أن هذا التطور came after a phone call between the Lebanese President and the U.S. Secretary of State, where the Lebanese authorities received confirmation of Hezbollah's agreement to the American initiative. ووفقًا للبيان، يتضمن المقترح وقف الضربات الإسرائيلية على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، مقابل التزام حزب الله بوقف الهجمات ضد إسرائيل، على أن يتم العمل لاحقًا على توسيع نطاق وقف إطلاق النار ليشمل مختلف الأراضي اللبنانية.

وأضافت السفارة أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب أجرى اتصالًا لاحقًا بسفيرة لبنان لدى الولايات المتحدة ندى معوض، وأبلغها بحصوله على موافقة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو على الترتيب المقترح. وأشارت إلى أن السفيرة اللبنانية نقلت نتائج الاتصالات والمناقشات إلى الرئيس جوزاف عون، الذي أطلع حزب الله على المستجدات والتطورات المتعلقة بالمبادرة.

وأكد البيان أن الاجتماعات التفاوضية المقررة يومي الثلاثاء والأربعاء ستتواصل، بهدف مناقشة ما تم إحرازه من تقدم والبناء عليه للوصول إلى تفاهمات أوسع تسهم في تثبيت التهدئة ومنع اتساع دائرة التصعيد





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حزب الله إسرائيل لبنان الولايات المتحدة التهدئة وقف إطلاق النار ديبلوماسية ماركو روبيو جوزاف عون بنية نتنياهو دونالد ترامب الضاحية الجنوبية

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