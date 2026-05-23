توزيع جوائز المسابقات للكتاب في مصر

The Egyptian Writers Union held a ceremony to award prizes for the competitions held last year, in addition to celebrating the joining of new members to the union. The ceremony was attended by the union's board of directors, including the union's secretary, and prominent writers and poets. The union's president praised the efforts of the previous committee and wished the new committee success in continuing the work and improving it.

نظمت النقابة العامة لاتحاد كتاب مصر، اليوم السبت، حفل توزيع جوائز المسابقات التي نظمتها العام الماضي، إضافة إلى الاحتفال بانضمام الأعضاء الجدد للنقابة العامة لاتحاد كتاب مصر وتلاوة قسم الكاتب، بحضور هيئة المكتب والكاتب عبده الزراع نائب الرئيس والشاعر والإعلامي زينهم البدوي سكرتير النقابة والكاتب والروائي أشرف بدير أمين الصندوق.

وأكد الشاعر والمفكر الكبير الدكتور علاء عبد الهادي الأمين العام للاتحاد العام للأدباء والكتاب العرب ونقيب كتاب مصر - في كلمته خلال الاحتفالية - أن جوائز النقابة العامة لاتحاد كتاب مصر تمثل واحدة من أكثر الجوائز الأدبية حيادًا وشفافية في مصر، مشيرًا إلى أن آليات التحكيم المعتمدة تضمن النزاهة الكاملة وعدم معرفة أعضاء اللجان بأسماء الفائزين إلا بعد الانتهاء من جمع الدرجات النهائية وإعلان النتائج. وقال عبد الهادي "إن بعض جوائز التميز تُمنح تقديرًا لمسيرات إبداعية استثنائية، في إطار حرص النقابة على رد الاعتبار للمبدعين الكبار وتكريم عطائهم الثقافي"، مؤكدًا أن الجائزة ليست مجرد قيمة مالية، بل تمثل اعترافًا مجتمعيًا وإبداعيًا يرسخ مكانة الكاتب ويمنح تجربته الأدبية مزيدًا من الحضور والتأثير.

وأضاف "أن مفهوم الجائزة تجاوز فكرة المكافأة التقليدية، لتصبح عنصرًا أساسيًا في تشكيل الهوية الثقافية للمبدع"، معتبرًا أن الاعتراف بقيمة العمل الأدبي من قبل المؤسسات الثقافية والمتخصصين يمثل أحد أهم أشكال التقدير التي يسعى إليها الكاتب الحقيقي. وأوضح أن الجائزة تسهم في تخليد النصوص الإبداعية وتوثيق منجز أصحابها، كما تعزز قيم العدالة والاستحقاق داخل الحقل الثقافي، وتدفع نحو تجديد المعايير الفنية والجمالية بما يواكب تطور الإبداع وتغير أدواته.

وأشار إلى أن النقابة أولت ملف الجوائز اهتمامًا خاصًا في لائحتها الجديدة التي أقرتها الجمعية العمومية غير العادية في يوليو 2025، والتي تعد أول تحديث شامل للوائح المنظمة لعمل النقابة منذ عام 1978، موضحًا أن اللائحة الجديدة وضعت قواعد تفصيلية واضحة لتنظيم الجوائز بمختلف فئاتها، وشروط الترشح لها وآليات التحكيم والإعلان عن نتائجها. ووجه رئيس اتحاد كتاب مصر الشكر إلى اللجنة السابقة للجوائز برئاسة الدكتورة زينب العسال وأعضاء اللجنة، تقديرًا لجهودهم في تطوير منظومة الجوائز، كما تمنى التوفيق للجنة الجديدة برئاسة الدكتور أيمن تعيلب في استكمال مسيرة العمل والارتقاء بها.

وفي ختام كلمته، أكد عبدالهادي أن القيمة الحقيقية للمبدع تبقى في نصه وإبداعه، مشددًا على أن الأعمال العظيمة قادرة دائمًا على تجاوز العقبات وفرض حضورها، مهما كانت التحديات، داعيًا الكُتّاب إلى التمسك بأصواتهم الخاصة وتجاربهم الأصيلة، لأن"الحق لا يستعير لسانًا من غيره"





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