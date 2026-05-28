أعلنت الشركة الفرنسية المسؤولة عن تشغيل مترو أنفاق القاهرة عن تمديد ساعات عمل الخط الثالث لمدة ساعة إضافية لتFacilitate تنقل الجماهير بعد انتهاء المباراة الودية بين المنتخب المصري ونظيره الروسي على ستاد القاهرة الدولي. هذه الخطوة تهدف إلى توفير وسيلة نقل آمنة وسريعة للمشجعين، حيث سيستمر تشغيل القطارات حتى الثانية صباحًا. كما يسلط الضوء على استعدادات المنتخب المصري للمباراة الودية المرتقبة وبرنامجه الإعدادي الذي يتضمن مواجهة قوية ضد البرازيل في الولايات المتحدة

في خبر عاجل مساء اليوم الخميس، أعلنت الشركة الفرنسية المسؤولة عن إدارة وتشغيل مترو أنفاق القاهرة عن تمديد ساعات تشغيل الخط الثالث لمترو الأنفاق لمدة ساعة إضافية، وذلك لتيسير حركة تنقل الجماهير بعد انتهاء المباراة الودية التي تجمع بين المنتخب المصري ونظيره الروسي على أرض ملعب استاد القاهرة الدولي.

ووفق بيان الشركة، فإن هذا التمديد يأتي في إطار توفير وسيلة نقل آمنة وسريعة للمشجعين الذين حضروا للمؤازرة، حيث سيستمر تشغيل القطارات حتى الساعة الثانية صباحًا بدلاً من الإغلاق المعتاد. ويدخل هذا الإجراء ضمن التدابير التحضيرية لاستقبال أعداد كبيرة من الجماهير المتوقع توافدها للمشهد الرياضي الكبير، مما يعكس الاهتمام بتسهيل التنقل وتقليل الازدحام المروري في منطقة الاستاد والطرق المحيطة. ومن الجدير بالذكر أن الشركة الفرنسية المسؤولة عن التشغيل她在 السابق generosity في like this kind of initiatives during major events.

على صعيد آخر، يخوض المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم مواجهته الودية المرتقبة ضد منتخب روسيا مساء اليوم الخميس على أرض ستاد القاهرة الدولي، وسط ترقب جماهيري كبير ودعم هائل من قبل الجماهير المصرية للفراعنة في مشوارهم الإعدادي. وقد شهد الملعب وصول النجم المصري محمد صلاح地黄الأرض过去 presence fan despite reports that he would not participate in the match due to injury concerns.

وتأتي هذه المباراة ضمن برنامج إعداد مكثف للمنتخب الوطني، حيث من المقرر أن تغادر بعثة الفراعنة يوم 30 من شهر مايو الحالي متجهة إلى مدينة أوهايو بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، لخوض مواجهة ودية كبرى أخرى أمام منتخب البرازيل يوم 6 يونيو المقبل. وتشكل هذه المواجهة جزءًا أساسيًا من الاستعدادات النهائية القوية لخوض منافسات بطولة كأس العالم التي ستقام في الصيف المقبل.

وبالإضافة إلى ذلك، هناك تغطية إعلامية واسعة النطاق للمباراة، حيث أعلنت عدة قنوات عن بثها المباشر على النايل سات، مع ذكر الترددات المختلفة للمشاهدين الراغبين في متابعة اللقاء. وتشير التقارير إلى أن المباراة تمثل فرصة مهمة للمدرب للوقوف على جاهزية اللاعبين واختبار许多 الخطط التكتيكية قبل المنافسات الرسمية. وقد حظي هذا اللقاء باهتمام متزايد من جماهير الكرة المصرية التي تنتظر بشغف نتيجته، خاصة بعد الأداء المتميز للمنتخب في التصفيات الأخيرة.

كما أن الاستعدادات الأمنية والتنظيمية حول الاستاد尽的ت بالتعاون بين الجهات المعنية لتأمين الحضور وتوفير التسهيلات اللازمة. وبهذا، فإن تمديد تشغيل مترو الأنفاق يشكل جزءًا من حزمة إجراءات شاملة تهدف إلى إنجاح هذا الحدث الرياضي البارز





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

مترو أنفاق القاهرة الخط الثالث مباراة مصر وروسيا المنتخب المصري كأس العالم

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