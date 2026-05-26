توقعات الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية لحالة الطقس خلال أيام عيد الأضحى، حيث تشير إلى استقرار الأجواء واعتدال درجات الحرارة في معظم المحافظات، مع ارتفاع طفيف في southern الصعيد وضعف فرص هطول الأمطار.

أشارت الدكتورة منار غانم عضو المركز الإعلامي بالهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية إلى أن الأجواء خلال فترة عيد الأضحى ستكون مستقرة تمامًا، مع درجات حرارة حول المعدلات الطبيعية أو أقل قليلًا في معظم محافظات الجمهورية، دون أي ارتفاعات ملحوظة.

在弹出的 برنامج 'ستوديو إكسترا' على قناة إكسترا نيوز، أوضحت أن متوسط درجات الحرارة العظمى في القاهرة الكبرى خلال أيام العيد سيتراوح بين 30 و32 درجة مئوية، وهي درجات مناسبة جدًا لهذه الفترة، بينما ستكون المناطق الساحلية المطلة على البحر المتوسط الأقل حرارة بمتوسط يتراوح بين 25 و27 درجة مئوية. وأضافت أن محافظات الصعيد ستكون الأعلى حرارة بطبيعة الحال، حيث تتراوح درجات الحرارة بين 37 و38 درجة مئوية.

وخلال فترات الليل والصباح الباكر ستكون الأجواء معتدلة تمامًا مع وجود نسمات هواء لطيفة، أما خلال ساعات النهار فالأجواء ستكون مشمسة، مما يؤدي إلى ارتفاع نسبي في درجات الحرارة وقت الظهيرة، خاصة في القاهرة الكبرى والوجه البحري وشمال الصعيد، بينما يكون الطقس مائلًا للحرارة على السواحل، وشديد الحرارة في جنوب الصعيد. ومع غروب الشمس تنخفض درجات الحرارة مرة أخرى، حيث تسجل الصغرى في القاهرة ما بين 19 و20 درجة مئوية، وفي المدن الجديدة تصل إلى 17 درجة، مما يؤدي إلى برودة خفيفة ليلًا خاصة في المدن الجديدة والأماكن المفتوحة، مع نشاط نسبي للرياح يساعد على تلطيف الأجواء خلال المساء وساعات الليل.

وأكدت أن فرص سقوط الأمطار ضعيفة جدًا وتقتصر على بعض الأمطار الخفيفة على السواحل الشمالية المطلة على البحر المتوسط، لكنها غير مؤثرة، لذلك يمكن القول إن الأجواء مناسبة تمامًا للاستمتاع بإجازة العيد





Shorouk_News / 🏆 13. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

الأرصاد الجوية عيد الأضحى درجات الحرارة القاهرة الصعيد السواحل البحرية أمطار

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

America detains ship suspected of Iran ties in Indian OceanThe U.S. Navy has seized a chemical tanker that it says is suspected of being linked to Iran, detaining the vessel in the Indian Ocean near the southern coast of Oman. The seizure comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran as international oil prices have risen due to fears of a global shortage.

Read more »

China's Central and Southern Regions Hit by Heavy Rainfall and Floods, Causing Numerous Deaths and EvacuationsChina's central and southern regions have been hit by heavy rainfall and floods this week, resulting in at least 12 deaths and the evacuation of thousands. The heavy rainfall has caused damage to roads, communication lines, and homes in various regions, and rescue operations are underway to help stranded residents.

Read more »

Arab News - Attacks, Children, Football, Middle East, US-India-Russia RelationsA U.S. delegation will conduct a ground inspection of Israeli attacks in the southern region of Lebanon. The Lebanese flag-bearer, Hussein Salim, revealed he rejects supporting his new team. The minister will promote Liverpool in his old age.

Read more »

Lebanon: UN Mission to Investigate Israeli Attacks south of Country صلاح: Kids Rejecting New Club Support and Will Always Love LiverpoolThe UN mission will visit the attack sites in southern Lebanon. The news is concerned with the rejection of the children of the former MP and current MP Jihad Sayyed Salah for supporting his new club and the love he has for Liverpool.

Read more »

Dr. NAME Inspects Development Progress in Pyramids and Al-Giza Area, Inspects Cairo-Suez Road, and Visits Japanese School and Secondary School for BoysDr. NAME, the Prime Minister, visited the Pyramids and Al-Giza area to inspect the progress of development in the region. He also inspected the Cairo-Suez Road, which connects the northern and southern motorways, and visited the Japanese School and Secondary School for Boys in the Bolak Dekeror Educational Complex in Giza.

Read more »

American Justice Department removes press materials related to Capitol rioters' charges as workload in Delta far exceeds that of major reservoir.The US Justice Department has removed press materials relating to charges against rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, primarily due to the overwhelming workload caused by the Delta variant surge in the southern United States.

Read more »