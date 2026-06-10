ت plans to introduce a comprehensive set of digital refereeing technologies at the 2026 World Cup, including a semi-automatic offside system with alerts for breaches over 10cm, 3D player modeling, smart ball tracking, and real-time virtual goalkeeper views to enhance accuracy and reduce controversies.

تشييع جنازة عبدالعزيز مخيون بعد صلاة العصر من مسقط رأسه في مركز أبو حمص بالبحيرة. في تطور تقني كبير awaits his fans who have longed for a modern era free from the controversial late offside flag, FIFA has officially announced a comprehensive and revolutionary package of new and developed digital arbitration technologies that will make their official debut on the world's biggest stage at the 2026 World Cup finals.

This will reformulate the concept of refereeing justice and decision-making speed. At the forefront of these revolutionary updates is an advanced semi-automatic offside detection system. This technology, based on artificial intelligence and a network of distributed tracking cameras under the stadium roof, will send an immediate, real-time audio alert to the assistant referee's earpiece if a player has crossed the offside line by a very small distance of just over 10 centimeters.

This allows the assistant to raise the flag immediately and end doubt with certainty, without having to wait for the attack to finish or for the play to develop, which previously caused injuries to players. This update represents a huge technological leap compared to the primitive versions previously tested at the FIFA Club World Cup and the Confederations Cup, whose algorithms did not issue an automatic alert unless the margin exceeded a full 50 centimeters.

Despite this extreme digital precision, the final decision and absolute sovereignty remain in the hands of the assistant referee, who has full authority to keep his flag down if he suspects a sudden technical malfunction or a misreading. FIFA confirms that the system is equipped with multiple, parallel software protection mechanisms against technical and cyber failures.

Nevertheless, technology still faces some physical limits; it currently cannot resolve extremely tiny offside cases with extreme precision (less than 10 cm). It also faces an algorithmic difficulty in tracking limbs when players are lying on the ground or clustered in high numbers in a tight space, as in corners or set pieces.

It is also structurally unable to decide purely judgmental matters requiring the spirit of the law, such as the dilemma of interfering with play and blocking the angle of vision without actually touching the ball. In an advanced step that sounds like science fiction and Hollywood, FIFA confirmed the adoption of custom three-dimensional graphic models based on deep recognition of all players participating in the tournament.

All 1,248 players representing the official squads of 48 national teams, an average of 26 per team, will undergo a fast, complete biometric scan during official pre-tournament photo sessions that takes only one second. This process aims to generate the accurate simulations and data needed to produce high-quality, high-precision animated sequences for complex offside situations.

These will be displayed on stadium screens and television broadcasts within seconds, completely ending the debate over the traditional wavy lines drawn manually by video assistant referees (VAR). It will give viewers a visual, anatomical experience that leaves no room for interpretation of the player's body at the moment the ball is played. The package of updates did not stop at the offside line but extended to revolutionize ball tracking technology itself.

By integrating a smart motion-sensing chip in the ball's center operating at a very high radio frequency and linked to three-dimensional animations simulating goal-line technology, the system will be able to determine if the ball has fully crossed the goal line in the air or on the ground before a goal is scored. This development is a direct and strict response to address widespread refereeing controversies, such as the protests that accompanied Aston Villa's disallowed goal against Brentford last February.

Additionally, this embedded chip will pinpoint the exact moment of ball contact and send signals identifying the last player to touch it. This gives video match officials new and expanded protocol powers to intervene and verify decisions on corners, goal kicks, and throw-ins, which previously could change the course of a match without the VAR being able to intervene.

Finally, the feature "Real-time three-dimensional reconstruction" has been activated and developed to address the chronic tactical dilemma known as obstructed vision in offside cases and its effect on goalkeepers. This feature, through immediate processing of multi-camera data, generates an accurate virtual feed that perfectly simulates the goalkeeper's eye-view at the moment of the shot. This virtual perspective will be immediately available to video assistant referees and viewers behind screens alike.

It gives the officiating team a crucial visual tool to scientifically decide cases where a goalkeeper's line of sight is blocked by an offside player. Thus, football at the 2026 World Cup will move from an era of human judgment to an era of digital certainty.

Meanwhile, in unrelated local news, the funeral of Abdelaziz Makhion was held after the Asr prayer in his hometown in Abu Homs center, Beheira. Also, the arrest of "Asad al-Muqattam" Bishewi was announced on charges related to the affairs of Sabry Nakhnoch





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