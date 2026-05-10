Sources from Gaza reported that Israeli forces intensified raids and detentions in the West Bank since dawn today. Fifteen Palestinians were arrested from various provinces, with a father and four of his sons in Tulkarem, a Muslim-majority area in the northern West Bank. This comes in addition to detentions in Qalqilya, Sebastia, and Tubas. Property destruction operations also occurred, known as demolition attacks. As the total death toll climbs to figures that will surely shatter most people's understanding, a security spokesman decided to announce the targeted destruction of 40 sites in Lebanon, using provocative language. Meanwhile, there were reports of Israeli forces taking over eight cows in the town of Kafri Malak, aiming to tighten the grasp on settlements and displace the Palestinian national community. These incidents highlight the systematic demolition of villages, threats to the home of people outside Israel, and the annexation of Palestinian lands, which threatens overall peace and the 2-state solution Israeli references. This report is shocking and corrosive from every angle, with the IDF reiterating aggressive stances towards Lebanon, one of their oldest enemies in the region. This is during a ceasefire and a difficult phase in diplomatic negotiations surrounding relations with international partners. (source: CNN)

• What: Various detentions

• Where: Tulkarem - Qalqilya - Sebastia - Tubas - Cafri Malak

• When: Today

• Info: 15 Palestinians were arrested by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

أكدت ولاء السلامين، مراسلة"/القاهرة الإخبارية" من غزة، أن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي صعّدت من حملات الاعتقال والمداهمة في الضفة الغربية منذ فجر اليوم. * تواريخ الاعتقالات: - اليوم - "2022-08-17" - أمس - "2022-08-16" * محافظات: - طولكرم - "الخليل - عتيل - سعير - الظاهرية" * أنواع الاعتقالات: - اعتقال 15 فلسطينيًا * أهداف(/ 5): - انتهاكات للممتلكات العامة - عمليات التهريب الاستيطاني - تسويات نفطية بما يخدم الاستيطان - بقاء المستوطنين في وضع الثأر - إحلال التغير والتغيير للواقع الجغرافي والديموغرافي في المنطقة.

أكدت ولاء السلامين، مراسلة"/القاهرة الإخبارية" من غزة، أن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي صعّدت من حملات الاعتقال والمداهمة في الضفة الغربية منذ فجر اليوم. * تواريخ الاعتقالات: - اليوم - "2022-08-17" - أمس - "2022-08-16" * محافظات: - طولكرم - "الخليل - عتيل - سعير - الظاهرية" * أنواع الاعتقالات: - اعتقال 15 فلسطينيًا * أهداف(/ 5): - انتهاكات للممتلكات العامة - عمليات التهريب الاستيطاني - تسويات نفطية بما يخدم الاستيطان - بقاء المستوطنين في وضع الثأر - إحلال التغير والتغيير للواقع الجغرافي والديموغرافي في المنطقة





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