خبير: participation في قمة السبع يسلط الضوء على الرؤية المصرية للتنمية والصناعة

يستعرض للحوار الوارد في النص أهمية مشاركة مصر في قمة مجموعة السبعldon/dl، ويعرض الخبير محمد الشوادفي الرؤية المصرية نحو توطين الصناعة وجذب الاستثمارات، ويستعرض المكانة الإقليمية لمصر ودورها في تحقيق الاستقرار الاقتصادي العالمي.

أكد محمد الشوادفي، أستاذ الإدارة وال استثمار ، أن دعوة رئيس الجمهورية للمشاركة في قمة مجموعة السبع تحمل دلالات أساسية ومهمة، خاصة في ظل الظروف الراهنة التي تشهدها منطقة الشرق الأوسط.

وأضاف الشوادفي، في مداخلة عبر قناة إكسترا لايف، أن المنطقة تمر بمرحلة مليئة بالصراعات والتحديات، الأمر الذي يجعل من المهم أن تنقل مصر إلى الدول الصناعية الكبرى رؤيتها وإدراكها للمخاطر الناجمة عن النزاعات والحروب، إلى جانب تأكيد رغبة دول الإقليم في تحقيق تنمية مستدامة وشاملة وذكية. وتابع، أن مصر تحتل مكانة مرموقة على المستويات العربية والإفريقية والإقليمية، وهو ما يجعل نقل وجهة النظر المصرية إلى الدول السبع أمراً مهماً.

وأشار إلى أن هذه الدول تمثل القوى الصناعية الكبرى في العالم، بينما تعد منطقة الشرق الأوسط مركزاً رئيسياً للطاقة والنفط، ما يجعل أي اضطرابات في الإقليم مؤثرة على الاقتصاد العالمي والناتج الإجمالي العالمي، فضلاً عن تأثيراتها المرتبطة بالتضخم وتباطؤ التنمية. تمثل فرصة مهمة لعرض الرؤية المصرية بشأن توطين الصناعة وجذب الاستثمارات، مشيراً إلى أن مصر تمتلك مقومات عديدة تؤهلها لاستقبال مزيد من الاستثمارات وإقامة شراكات صناعية قوية، خاصة أن الشركات متعددة الجنسيات والشركات العابرة للقارات تنتمي في الأساس إلى هذه الدول الصناعية الكبرى.

وأوضح أن هذه المصالح المشتركة تدعم تحقيق التنمية العالمية وخفض التوترات والصراعات بما يساعد الاقتصاد العالمي على تحقيق معدلات نمو أفضل في ظل التحديات المتزايدة. وأشار محمد الشوادفي إلى أن استفادة مصر من الاجتماعات واللقاءات التي تعقد على هامش القمة كبيرة للغاية، نظراً لأن الدولة تمتلك استراتيجيات تنموية تحتاج إلى تحالفات استراتيجية وتعاون دولي لتحقيق أهدافها. والحرية الاقتصادية، إلى جانب السياسات المشجعة للاستثمار، يتيح لها فرصة طرح مشروعها التنموي وتعزيز استراتيجية توطين الصناعة في المناطق التي أعدتها الدولة لهذا الغرض





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مصر قمة مجموعة السبع تنمية استثمار صناعة شرق أوسط اقتصاد عالمي

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