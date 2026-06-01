رئيس شعبة الدواجن يحلل تراجع أسعار البيض والدواجن وي wage فتح أسواق تصديرية

كشف الدكتور عبد العزيز السيد عن أسباب هبوط أسعار الدواجن والبيض حالياً، وقال إن انخفاض الطلب-Driven بفعل تراجع القوة الشرائية ووفاة الموسم الرمضاني وزيادة المعروض أدى إلى الفائض. ودعا إلى التوازن عبر التصدير ونفى الهرمونات في الإنتاج.

تناول الدكتور عبد العزيز السيد، رئيس شعبة الدواجن باتحاد الغرف التجارية، في برنامج المصري أفندي مع الإعلامي محمد علي خير على قناة الشمس، أسباب انخفاض أسعار البيض و الدواجن البيض اء في الأسواق المصرية حاليًا.

وأرجع السبب الرئيسي إلى انخفاض الطلب بشكل ملحوظ مقابل زيادة كبيرة في المعروض ووفرة الإنتاج، مما خلق فائضًا في السوق أدى إلى تراجع الأسعار. وأشار إلى أن السوق يشهد حالة من الركود بعد انتهاء شهر رمضان وما صاحبه من ذروة استهلاك، بالإضافة إلى تراجع القوة الشرائية للمواطنين بسبب الأعباء الاقتصادية المت持续ة مثل تكاليف الامتحانات والدروس الخخصة، واقتراب عيد الأضحى الذي دفع المستهلكين لتفضيل اللحوم على الدواجن.

وذكر أن السعر الحالي يتراوح بين 70 و71 جنيهًا، بينما السعر العادل للمربيين - حسب تقديره - لا يجب أن يقل عن 75 جنيهًا ويصل إلى 85 جنيهًا كحد أقصى للبيع للمستهلك. ودعا إلى فتح أسواق تصديرية خارجية لتحقيق توازن سعري يضمن استمرارية الإنتاج واستقرار المربين، مشيرًا إلى أهمية وضع آليات وضوابط لبيع الدواجن والبيض.

ونفى ما يثأر حول استخدام هرمونات أو حقن في إنتاج الدواجن، مؤكدًا أنه أجرى تحاليل شخصية للتأكد من الجودة، مشيدًا بالتطور المستمر في صناعة الدواجن عبر إدخال سلالات محسنة والاعتماد على التغذية المتطورة





Shorouk_News / 🏆 13. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

الدواجن البيض أسعار السوق المصرية الصادرات الجودة الطلب العرض

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Egyptian Finance Ministry Announces Advance May 2026 Salary Payments and New Minimum WageThe Egyptian Finance Ministry has announced that the May 2026 salary payments will be advanced, starting from Tuesday, May 19, in line with the government's plan to ease the burden on citizens and facilitate the receipt of employees' financial entitlements before the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday. The new minimum wage will also be implemented from July 2026, with the sixth grade reaching LE 8,100. The salary payments will be made in the current rates, without the new increase, and the new minimum wage will be implemented from July 2026.

Read more »

Info on November 2026 Salary Increases and Details on the New Minimum WageThe text provides information on the new salary increases in July 2026 and the new minimum wage, which will be 8000 pounds per month. It also details the revised salary grades for various job positions, including grade increases.

Read more »

African Electric Vehicle Market Booms, Led by Egypt, Morocco, and South AfricaThe African electric vehicle market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by countries like Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa, as the world shifts towards cleaner transportation and more reliance on electric vehicles in the continent. According to a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Africa have surged by 525% between 2023 and 2025, rising from around 4,000 vehicles to nearly 25,000, despite Africa representing a small percentage of the global market. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of EVs in Africa, driven by factors such as the expansion of clean transportation options and the increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

Read more »

Prices of Meat and Eggs in Egypt Fall, Fading Hype of Heightened SupplyThe decrease in poultry and egg prices over the past four weeks, driven by increased production and stable industry inputs, is considered a positive indicator of market stability and surplus in supply. However, challenges still persist for poultry producers due to prices falling below production costs at times.

Read more »