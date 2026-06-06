رئيس الوزراء يvisit هيئة النقل العام لمتابعة تطوير منظومة النقل الجماعي بالقاهرة

في إطار المتابعة المستمرة لتطوير منظومة النقل العام في القاهرة الكبرى، زار الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي رئيس مجلس الوزراء مقر هيئة النقل العام، حيث استمع إلى شرح مفصل حول التطورات الأخيرة في الأسطول والبنية التحتية والنقل الأخضر. وتشمل الجهود تحويل الآلاف من الأتوبيسات للعمل بالغاز الطبيعي، وإدخال أتوبيسات كهربائية، وتطوير جراجات ومحطات شحن، بالإضافة إلى تحديث خدمة النقل النهري والاهتمام بالعنصر البشري والخدمات الصحية. تهدف هذه المشروعات إلى تقديم خدمة نقل مستدامة وآمنة وتقليل الانبعاثات.

تتابع الجهات المعنية في مصر خطط تطوير منظومة النقل العام بالقاهرة الكبرى التي تعد من أبرز المشروعات الحيوية في العاصمة، حيث زار رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي مقر هيئة النقل العام لمتابعة التطورات التي شهدتها الهيئة مؤخرًا.ension، والكهرباء، كما توسعت في تطوير البنية التحتية من جراجات ومحطات شحن، ورفعت كفاءة نظم التشغيل.

كما دخلت في مشروعات للنقل النهري بشراء وحدات جديدة تعمل بالدفع الكهربائي. إلى جانب ذلك، تولي الهيئة اهتمامًا كبيرًا بتنمية العنصر البشري عبر مركز تدريب متخصص، وتقدم خدمات صحية متكاملة للعاملين عبر مستشفى تابع للهيئة. هذه الجهود تهدف إلى تقديم خدمة نقل حضارية وآمنة ومستدامة للمواطنين، ومواكبة النمو العمراني والسكاني، وتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة





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هيئة النقل العام رئيس مجلس الوزراء تطوير النقل الغاز الطبيعي النقل الكهربائي

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