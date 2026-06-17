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رئيس الوزراء المصري يؤكد على أهمية تمكين القطاع الخاص لتحقيق نمو اقتصادي مستهدف بـ 7%

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رئيس الوزراء المصري يؤكد على أهمية تمكين القطاع الخاص لتحقيق نمو اقتصادي مستهدف بـ 7%
مصطفى مدبوليوثيقة سياسة ملكية الدولةالقطاع الخاص
📆6/17/2026 3:41 PM
📰ElBaladOfficial
33 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 34% · Publisher: 59%

كلمة الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي في إطلاق النسخة الثانية من وثيقة سياسة ملكية الدولة

أكد الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي ، رئيس الوزراء المصري، أن accumulate expertise for reformulating the state ownership policy document with a clear implementation program. He indicated that the private sector currently contributes 56.5% of total investments and that empowering it is key to achieving economic growth.

The prime minister emphasized that reaching a 7% growth rate is contingent upon enabling the private sector, and that the state aims to divest from 65% of projects to strengthen the private sector's role. He stated that the state ownership policy document is a strategic document with a clear implementation program, with the final shape to be set before September 30th.

The government is open to receiving feedback from the private sector on the second version of the policy, with a month allocated for comments to develop the document further. This initiative reflects Egypt's commitment to economic reforms and private sector-led growth

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ElBaladOfficial /  🏆 11. in EG

مصطفى مدبولي وثيقة سياسة ملكية الدولة القطاع الخاص النمو الاقتصادي الاستثمارات

 

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