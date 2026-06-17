روسيا تتهم أوكرانيا بهجوم بطائرة مسيرة على حافلة أطفال بيلاروسيين

حملة اتهامات متبادلة بين روسيا وأوكرانيا following هجوم بطائرة مسيرة استهدف حافلة تقل تلاميذ بيلاروسيين في مقاطعة بريانسك الروسية، مما أسفر عن قتلى وجرحى، ونفت أوكرانيا مسؤوليتها.

في تطورات مقلقة على الساحة الدولية، تشهد المنطقة الواقعة على الحدود بين روسيا و أوكرانيا حادثة عنف مأساوية حيث اتهمت روسيا أوكرانيا بتنفيذ هجوم بطائرة مسيرة استهدف حافلة تقل تلاميذ مدارس بيلاروس يين.

الحادث وقع يوم الأربعاء على طريق سريع مزدحم في مقاطعة بريانسك الروسية المتاخمة لأوكرانيا، وكانت الحافلة تقل فريق كرة قدم للأطفال في طريقهم لقضاء عطلة في جنوب روسيا بعد قدومهم من بيلاروسيا. بحسب تصريحات يجور كوفالتشوك، القائم بأعمال حاكم المنطقة، فإن الهجوم كان متعمدًا واستهدف مدنيين، مما أسفر عن مقتل امرأة كانت ترافق الأطفال وإصابة ثمانية آخرين، بينهم ستة أطفال.

ووصفت وزارة الخارجية الروسية الحادث بأنه جريمة وحشية، فيما نفت أوكرانيا أي صلة لها، مؤكدة أن قواتها لم تستخدم طائرات مسيرة في تلك المنطقة خلال الفترة المذكورة. من جانبه، أعلن وزير الصحة البيلاروسي ألكسندر خودجاييف أن اثنين من المصابين، أحدهما بالغ والآخر طفل، في حالة خطيرة. هذا الحادث يسلط الضوء على استمرار تصاعد التوترات في المنطقة واحتمال امتداد النزاع إلى مناطق مدنية حيوية، مما يثير مخاوف دولية من تبعات إنسانية أوسع





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روسيا أوكرانيا هجوم مسيرة حافلة أطفال بيلاروس بريانسك صراع إصابات

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