سامسونج توسّع نطاق تحديث One UI 8.5 ليشمل أكثر من عشرين جهازاً من هواتف Galaxy والأجهزة اللوحية

بعد اختبار تجريبي استمر خمسة أشهر، أطلقت سامسونج تحديث One UI 8.5 المستقر لأجهزة Galaxy من الفئة العليا إلى المتوسطة واللوحية، مع توقع توسيع الدعم لمزيد من الطرازات قريباً.

تشهد سامسونج تسارعاً ملحوظاً في إطلاق تحديث One UI 8.5 المستقر لمجموعة واسعة من هواتفها وأجهزتها اللوحية، حيث بدأت عملية النشر عالمياً في 11 مايو لتشمل في البداية طرازات الفئة العليا مثل سلسلة Galaxy S25، وجهاز Galaxy Z Fold 7، وجهاز Galaxy Z TriFold.

وبعد أن أتاح المصنع لتلك الأجهزة تجربة التحديث في مرحلة التجريب التجريبي التي استمرت خمسة أشهر - وهي فترة أطول من المعتاد - انتقل الإصدار المستقر بسرعة إلى طرازات أكثر اقتصاداً مثل Galaxy A16، مؤشراً على نية سامسونج توسيع قاعدة المستفيدين من التحسينات البرمجية بشكل سريع وشامل. وفي الوقت نفسه، أثارت مدة الاختبار الطويلة تساؤلات حول ما إذا كان ذلك سيؤثر على جدول صدور واجهة المستخدم التالية One UI 9، لكن المؤشرات الحالية تبشر بأن العملية تسير بسلاسة، إذ تم إكتمال نشر التحديث المستقر لأكثر من اثني عشر جهازاً من أجهزة جالاكسي في غضون أسابيع قليلة.

أول الأجهزة التي استقبلت تحديث One UI 8.5 كانت هواتف Galaxy S25، حيث تم توزيع النسخة على جميع الفروع، بما في ذلك الطرازات الفرعية مثل Galaxy S25 Edge التي لم تكن جزءاً من برنامج الاختبار التجريبي، ما أثار دهشة المستخدمين بحدوث تبادل غير متوقع في توقيت التسليم.

وبعد أيام قليلة، تم توجيه التحديث إلى الفئة المتوسطة من الهواتف، بدءاً من Galaxy A56 وGalaxy A36، لتتوالى بعد ذلك إصدارات أخرى تشمل سلسلة A وM مثل Galaxy M56، وGalaxy A35، وGalaxy A55، بالإضافة إلى النسخة الجديدة Galaxy A16 5G. هذا التدفق المتزامن للمراجعات يوضح أن سامسونج تضع استراتيجيات تسليم مرنة تسمح بتحديث الأجهزة ذات الأسعار المتوسطة بأسرع وقت ممكن، في حين لا تزال بعض الأجهزة الرائدة تنتظر النسخة النهائية من One UI 8.5.

قائمة الأجهزة التي حصلت بالفعل على التحديث تشمل مجموعة متنوعة تغطي عدة فئات؛ في فئة هواتف S نجد Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, S25 FE، إضافة إلى الطرازات السابقة مثل S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, S24 FE، وكذلك S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, S23 FE. وفي فئة هواتف Z تتضمن Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE، إلى جانب الإصدارات السابقة Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6، وZ Fold 5, Z Flip 5.

أما سلاسل A وM فتشمل Galaxy A56, A55, A36, A35, A26, A17, A16 5G وكذلك Galaxy M56. ولا تقتصر القائمة على الهواتف فقط، فقد شملت التحديثات أيضاً أجهزة Galaxy Tab مثل Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, Tab S10+, Tab S10 Ultra, Tab S10 Lite, Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE Plus, Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+, جهاز Tab A11+, Tab Active 5، بالإضافة إلى أجهزة XCover مثل XCover 7 Pro وXCover 5 Pro.

وعلى عكس التحديثات السابقة التي كانت تُطلق في منتصف دورة حياة المنتج، يؤكد هذا الإطلاق الواسع أن سامسونج تتبع نهجاً أكثر شمولاً لتحديث برمجياتها، ما يسمح لمزيد من المستخدمين بالاستفادة من التحسينات الأمنية والوظيفية التي يجلبها One UI 8.5. من المتوقع أن تستمر القائمة في التوسّع خلال الأيام القليلة المقبلة، مع تعهد سامسونج بتوفير آخر المستجدات عبر قسم الدعم المخصص لها





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One UI 8.5 سامسونج هواتف جالاكسي تحديث البرمجيات الأجهزة اللوحية

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