تصريحات لوزير المالية الإسرائيلي سموتريتش تتعلق بالحرب وأمن إسرائيل، وانتقاده للleft Israeli left، وت ذكره لدروس الانسحابات السابقة من لبنان وغزة.

صرّح وزير المالية ال إسرائيل ي بتسلئيل سموتريتش بتصريحات مثيرة للجدل حول ال حرب و أمن إسرائيل ، مؤكدًا أن تكاليف ال حرب مرتفعة لكنها ضرورية من أجل مستقبل البلاد و أمن ها.

ودعا سموتريتش إلى تغيير المعادلة الأمنية، قائلًا إن "مقابل كل طائرة مسيرة مفخخة، يجب أن تسقط عشرة مبان في بيروت"، مما يعكس موقفًا متشددًا تجاه التهديدات التي يشكلها حزب الله في لبنان. وذكر أن أمن إسرائيل لا يُعزز بالاستسلام أو الانسحابات، بل بالقوة، مشيرًا إلى أن-government يعمل على تحقيق أمن طويل الأمد لسكان الشمال، وأن العودة إلى موقع "قلعة الشقيف" تمثل تصحيحًا لأخطاء وطنية سابقة ومفاهيم مشوهة.

كما استعرض سموتريتش الدروس المستفادة من الانسحابات السابقة، قائلًا إن إسرائيل هربت من لبنان وتلقت كارثة لبنان الثانية، مما أدى إلى تعاظم نفوذ حزب الله إلى أبعاد "هائلة ووحشية"، مؤكدًا أن المطلوب الآن هو القضاء على الحزب بعمل شاق. وأشار أيضًا إلى أن الانسحاب من قطاع غزة أدى إلى كارثة 7 أكتوبر 2023، في إشارة إلى هجوم حركة حماس.

وانتقد سموتريتش اليسار الإسرائيلي لدعوته إلى التراجع والضعف، ووصف حملة على الإنترنت أطلقها "أبطال" اليسار بأنها "طائشة"، حيث دعوا إلى الاستسلام لحماس والانسحاب من غزة، متجاهلين أمن سكان الجنوب. وأكد أن إسرائيل لن تستسلم لهذه التنازلات. في تطورات منفصلة، ضربت عاصفة عنيفة غرب أستراليا، مما أدى إلى انقطاع الكهرباء عن آلاف السكان، في حين عبّر الرئيس الإيراني عن ضرورة مواجهة تحديات البلاد بحضور فعال وليس من موقع المتفرج. هذه الأحداث deliveryات مختلفة لكنها تظهر تأثر المناطق المتأثرة بالاضطرابات السياسية والبيئية.





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سموتريتش إسرائيل حزب الله غزة حماس أمن حرب اليسار الإسرائيلي

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