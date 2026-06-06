شريف إكرامي يوجه رسالة وداع عاطفية للمدرب يورتشيتش بعد رحيله عن بيراميدز

حارس مرمى بيراميدز شريف إكرامي يexpressed امتنانه للمدرب الكرواتي كرونسلاف يورتشيتش عبر إنستجرام، في أعقاب قرار المدرب بمغادرة النادي بعد نهاية تعاقده. يورتشيتش أبلغ اللاعبين برحيله عبر مجموعة واتساب، ومن المتوقع الإعلان الرسمي قريباً عن رحيله. حقق المدرب الكرواتي مع بيراميدز نجاحات غير مسبوقة تشمل الفوز بدوري أبطال إفريقيا وكأس مصر مرتين وكأس السوبر الإفريقي وكأس الإنتركونتيننتال.

أبدى شريف إكرامي حارس مرمى نادي بيراميدز تعاطفاً كبيراً مع قرار المدير الفني الكرواتي كرونسلاف يورتشيتش بالرحيل عن الفريق، حيث توجه بتوجيه رسالة وداع مؤثرة عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع إنستجرام.

وكتب إكرامي في منشوره: "بعض الناس يغادرون النادي، لكنهم لا يغادرون قلبك أبدًا.. شكرًا لك يا كرونو على كل شيء، لك مني كل الاحترام والمحبة". هذه الرسالة تعكس العلاقة القوية التي بناها اللاعبون مع مدربهم خلال الفترة المثمرة التي قضاها يورتشيتش مع الفريق. وكانت الأنباء قد أكدت أن كرونسلاف يورتشيتش قد أبلغ لاعبي فريق بيراميدز بقراره بعدم الاستمرار كمدير فني للفريق بعد نهاية تعاقده مع نهاية الموسم الحالي.

وقام المدرب الكرواتي بإرسال رسالة للاعبين عبر مجموعة على برنامج واتساب، أعرب فيها عن رحيله بعد سنوات من العمل المتواصل على رأس الإدارة الفنية للفريق السماوي. ومن المتوقع أن يُعلن نادي بيراميدز رسمياً عن رحيل يورتشيتش خلال الساعات القادمة، تمهيداً لبدء عملية البحث عن مدرب جديد يقود الفريق في المرحلة المقبلة. تولى كرونسلاف يورتشيتش قيادة الفريق في فبراير 2024، خلفاً للمدرب البرتغالي جايمي باتشيكو، ومنذ ذلك الحين نجح في بناء فريق قوي ومنافس على المستوى المحلي والإقليمي والقاري.

خلال فترة قيادته، أشرف يورتشيتش على 132 مباراة في مختلف البطولات،حقّق خلالها 89 انتصاراً و25 تعادلاً و18 هزيمة، مما يجعله أحد أكثر المدربين نجاحاً في تاريخ النادي من حيث النتائج والإنجازات. وشهدت حقبته أفضل فترات بيراميدز على الإطلاق، حيث قاد الفريق إلى الفوز بخمسة ألقاب تاريخية: كأس مصر موسمي 2023-2024 و2025-2026، ودوري أبطال إفريقيا موسم 2024-2025 بعد الفوز على ماميلودي صن داونز، وكأس السوبر الإفريقي على حساب نهضة بركان، وكأس الإنتركونتيننتال بعد الفوز على الأهلي جدة بثلاثية نظيفة في السعودية.

ويبقى قرار رحيل يورتشيتش المنتظر محل متابعة واهتمام كبير داخل أروقة النادي، خاصة في ظل هذه النجاحات غير المسبوقة التي جعلته أحد أبرز الشخصيات في تاريخ بيراميدز الحديث





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بيراميدز كرونسلاف يورتشيتش شريف إكرامي دوري أبطال إفريقيا كأس مصر

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