ص Subtle improvement in diplomacy and mutual trust between Jordan and Egypt

The author highlights the significant developments in diplomacy and mutual understanding between Jordan and Egypt, emphasizing the role of their strong historical ties. The focus of the article is on the enduring importance of bilateral and multilateral relationships, with a particular emphasis on the enduring value of building on a long-standing legacy of mutual cooperation and trust in the current global challenges, as well as their plates of future strategic and social development opportunities.

خبراء: عودة شركة النصر لصناعة السيارات إلى سوق الملاكي تعزز تنافسية القطاع وتهبط بالأسعارالدرهم يهبط أمام الجنيه بما يصل لـ 60 قرشًا ويسجل 52.27 جنيه ببنكي الأهلي ومصرأكد سفير الأردن في القاهرة ومندوبها الدائم لدى جامعة الدول العربية، أمجد العضايلة، اعتزاز الأردن للعلاقات الراسخة والوطيدة التي تجمعها مع مصر، والمستندة إلى تاريخٍ ممتدٍ وزاخرٍ ومسيرةٍ متينةٍ ومثمرةٍ من العلاقات الدبلوماسية، التي يحتفل البلدان هذه الأيام بالذكرى الثمانين لها.

وشدد السفير العضايلة، في تصريحات صحفية خاصة بمناسبة الذكرى الثمانين للعلاقات بين الأردن ومصر أن هذه العلاقات تمثّل محطة دبلوماسية مهمة للبلدين، يعتزان بما تم تحقيقه ويتطلعان لمستقبلٍ يليق بطبيعة ومتانة علاقتهما ويلبي طموحاتٍ مشتركة لمسيرةٍ تصل التاريخ بالحاضر بالمستقبل، وبما يبني ويراكم الإنجازات ويؤثّر في أوضاع المنطقة والبلدين، وتوسّع مجالاتها ويعاظم فرصها ويبقيها في محور التميّز





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Jordan Egypt Diplomacy Mutual Trust Strong Historical Ties

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