كشفت حملات تفتيشية في محافظة القليوبية عن قيام بعض محال وعربات بيع عصير القصب باستخدام مادة ثاني أكسيد التيتانيوم解毒ي وهي مادة غير صالحة للاستخدام البشري ومنتهية الصلاحية في بعض الحالات لإضفاء لون أبيض زائف على المشروب. وقد أعلن جهاز حماية المستهلك عن ضبط كميات من هذه المادة، وتحويل المخالفين إلى النيابة العامة، محذرًا من المخاطر الصحية لهذه المادة التي حظرها الاتحاد الأوروبي.

يشهد موسم الصيف في مصر انتشارًا كبيرًا لاستهلاك عصير القصب كمشروب منعش وطبيعي. ومع هذا الإقبال، يبرز خطر الغش التجاري الذي قد يعرض صحة المواطنين لمخاطر جسيمة.

كشفت حملات تفتيشية مشتركة في محافظة القليوبية، وتحديدًا في مدينة طوخ، عن استخدام بعض المحال والعربات المتنقلة لمادة خطيرة وغير مصرح بها في إنتاج عصير القصب. هذه المادة هي ثاني أكسيد التيتانيوم، المعروف تجاريًا بالمادة البيضاء الناصعة، والتي تضاف clandestinely لإضفاء لون أبيض زاهٍ على العصير وجعله يبدو طازجًا ومنعشًا لفترات أطول.

لكن هذا الإضافة تعيب عن كونها مادة سامة وغير معتمدة للاستخدام الغذائي البشري، كما أنها منتهية الصلاحية في بعض الأحوال. disclosing these practices, stated that the device's role is vital in monitoring markets to protect the health of Egyptians. He explained that during one of its campaigns in Qalyubia, inspectors examined some carts selling sugarcane juice and discovered the use of titanium dioxide, which is unsuitable for human consumption and often expired.

This substance is used to preserve the juice's consistency for long periods and to give it an unnatural white color. The joint committees immediately seized all the quantities found and prepared an official report, referring the case to the Public Prosecution to take legal measures against the violators and deter those who tamper with the livelihood and health of citizens.

According to global reports, the European Union has banned the use of this material as a food additive (E171) due to potential health concerns related to the accumulation of nanoparticles and their impact on DNA. Titanium dioxide (E171) is a chemical compound in the form of a bright white powder. Its use as a food additive is prohibited in the European Union and many Arab countries.

However, some juice presses and restaurants use it illegally to adulterate sugarcane juice, giving it a light, attractive white color and hiding signs of natural color change due to oxidation. Beyond its illicit use in food, titanium dioxide is widely used in many legitimate industries. It serves as a key ingredient in paints and coatings, providing whiteness, gloss, and durability for both exterior and interior paints. In cosmetics, it acts as a physical sunscreen to block ultraviolet (UV) rays.

It is also used in plastics and rubber as a stabilizer to reduce brittleness, fading, and cracking caused by light exposure. Additionally, it finds applications in paper, inks, and toothpaste





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

عصير القصب ثاني أكسيد التيتانيوم غش غذائي حماية المستهلك القليوبية طولERVOUS صحة E171 مضافات غذائية مخاطر صحية

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