كشف جديد حول إيقاف قيد الزمالك: محمد طارق يؤكد صحة القرار ويطالب النادي بالتوضيح

كشف الإعلامي محمد طارق تفاصيل جديدة عن قضية إيقاف قيد نادي الزمالك من قبل الفيفا، مؤكدًا أن النادي تلقى عقوبة تأديبية لمدة موسمين بسبب شكوى اللاعب السابق صلاح مصدق، و弄得 الجماهير في حيرة من أمرهم.

تناولت وسائل الإعلام المصرية مؤخراً جدلاً واسعاً حول ما إذا كان الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم ( فيفا ) قد أصدر قراراً بإيقاف قيد نادي الزمالك لتسجيل اللاعبين الجدد لمدة فترتين (موسمين).

وقد تباينت التصريحات بين نفي وإقرار، مما خلق حالة من التذبذب في المعلومات التي تصل للجمهور. في هذا السياق، أكد الإعلامي محمد طارق، المعروف باسم "أضا"، خلال برنامج "الماتش" على قناة "صدى البلد"،قيقة إيقاف قيد الزمالك لمدة موسمين، معرباً عن استغرابه من تأخر النادي في إصدار بيان رسمي للنفي أو التأكيد.

وشرح أضا أن القضية تعود إلى الشكوى التي تقدم بها اللاعب السابق صلاح مصدق ضد النادي، والتي تتضمنabama two main demands: first, the payment of his overdue financial dues, and second, the termination of his contract with the team. According to Aada, Zamalek submitted an appeal against the player's complaint, but the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has apparently upheld the decision, resulting in a two-window registration ban as a penalty.

The journalist emphasized that the information he received from reliable sources confirms the existence of the ban, and he criticized the club's silence, noting that the delay in denial often strengthens the credibility of the news. He also pointed out that the issue is purely administrative and disciplinary, related to the player's contractual rights, and not connected to any other matters such as the club's performance or sporting events.

The confusion was further amplified by conflicting statements from other parties, including some club officials and the player's agent, who initially denied the ban, while others hinted at its validity. However, Aada's statements carried considerable weight due to his reputation for investigative reporting in Egyptian football.

Meanwhile, the club's media department and board members remained tight-lipped, leaving fans and media in a state of uncertainty. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges that Egyptian clubs face with FIFA regulations, especially regarding financial obligations to foreign players, which often lead to severe sanctions. It also raises questions about the internal management and legal follow-up within Zamalek, a club with a rich history and a massive fan base across the Arab world.

The lack of a clear and prompt response from the club's administration appears to be a recurring pattern in handling crises, which negatively impacts its public image. On the other hand, the player's side has been relatively quiet, with his agent refusing to comment on the outcome, possibly due to the sensitivity of the case.

As the situation unfolds, fans await an official statement from either the club or FIFA, while the media continues to analyze the implications of such a ban on Zamalek's future transfers and its competitiveness in domestic and continental competitions. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to contractual agreements and the swift resolution of disputes to avoid punitive measures that could harm the club's sporting projects for years to come





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

الزمالك فيفا إيقاف القيد صلاح مصدق جمال سلامة

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