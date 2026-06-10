لقاء بين مفتي الجمهورية ومساعد وزير الخارجية للتعاون في Matters of shared interest تعزيز الوسطية ومكافحة التطرف

أعلن مفتي الجمهورية عن تعاون مشترك بين دار الإفتاء ووزارة الخارجية لتعزيز قيم الاعتدال والسلام ومواجهة خطابات الكراهية والتطرف وإبراز الصورة الصحيحة للإسلام

استقبل فضيلة أ. د. نظير محمد عياد، مفتي الجمهورية ، رئيس الأمانة العامة لدُور وهيئات الإفتاء في العالم، اليوم الأربعاء، السيد السفير وائل النجار، مساعد وزير الخارجية للعلاقات الثقافية. esteemed meeting reflects the joint cooperation and full coordination between state institutions.

During the meeting, His Eminence the Grand Mufti affirmed the pride of Dar al-Ifta and the General Secretariat of Fatwa Houses worldwide in the fruitful cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, especially in areas related to highlighting Egypt's role in spreading the values of moderation and centrism, confronting extremist thought, and strengthening bridges of cultural and civilizational communication with various countries around the world.

He stressed that cooperation between Dar al-Ifta and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs represents an important cornerstone in projecting the correct image of Islam, defining national efforts to counter extremism and Islamophobia, and enhancing communication with concerned international institutions, thereby serving Egypt's civilized message and its leading role in spreading the values of peace and coexistence. From his side, Ambassador Wael El-Naggar praised the efforts made by Dar al-Ifta and the General Secretariat, particularly through their specialized centers and units, most notably the Salaam Center for Extremism and Islamophobia Studies.

He commended the center's scientific and research contributions in monitoring, analyzing phenomena of extremism and Islamophobia, and presenting thoughtful intellectual solutions that help correct concepts and promote a culture of peace. The Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the importance of international documents and covenants issued by the General Secretariat's conferences, valuing their significant role in supporting coexistence values, consolidating community peace, and confronting discourse of hatred and extremism.

He confirmed the Egyptian Foreign Ministry's commitment to continuing cooperation with Dar al-Ifta and the General Secretariat to introduce these documents and disseminate them to relevant bodies internationally, reflecting Egypt's pioneering position in supporting civilizational dialogue and spreading the values of moderation and peace





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

مفتي الجمهورية وزارة الخارجية دار الإفتاء المصرية الأمانة العامة لدُور وهيئات الإفتاء التوسطية محاربة التطرف Islamophobia الحوار الحضاري

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

بريطانيا تحقق أول مشاركة في الأوسكار بفيلم The Zone of Interestيعد فيلم The Zone of Interest الفائز بجائزة أفضل فيلم أجنبي، في حفل توزيع جوائز الاوسكار الـ96، هو الأول لبريطانيا في تاريخ الأوسكار الذي يحصل على الجائزة..

Read more »

The Zone of Interest يحصد جائزة أفضل صوت في الأوسكار الـ96حصد الفيلم الأجنبي The Zone of Interest على جائزة أفضل صوت، في حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار الـ96 المقامة حالياً على مسرح دولبي..

Read more »

الأوسكار 2024.. 'The Zone of Interest' يحصد جائزة الصوتحصد فيلم “The Zone of Interest” للمخرج جوناثان جلايزر، جائزة الأوسكار كأفضل صوت، وذلك خلال حفل جوائز الأكاديمية السنوي الـ96، والمقام على مسرح دولبي بلوس أنجلوس.

Read more »

يعنى أيه؟.. طراز Pixel القديمة تحصل على ميزة 'Sound Matters' الخاصة بـPixel 9عندما قدمت جوجل سلسلة Pixel 9 الأسبوع الماضي، جاء الخط الجديد بمجموعة من نغمات الرنين والتنبيهات تسمى 'Sound Matters' والتي تقول جوجل إنها تتكون من 'أصوات جميلة ومتنوعة من زقزقة الطيور'.

Read more »

Minister of Education: Shared Responsibility for Educational DevelopmentThe Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Mohamed Abdel Latif, announced measures to organize and ensure the Secondary School Leaving Examinations in 2026, in response to a request for discussion from the National Council of Women's Affairs, regarding the issue of collective cheating and ensuring fairness in examinations. The measures include strict penalties for any violations, full cooperation with educational institutions, and providing students with model answers through the 'Our School' platform. The swift response from the Ministry reflects the ongoing collaboration and coordination between the executive and legislative branches, aimed at strengthening and developing the educational system.

Read more »