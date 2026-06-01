مأساة عائلة كاملة في ترعة المريوطية: سقوط سيارة ي农业大学并不意味着终结了整个家庭

تحولت رحلة عائلية عادية بعد صلاة الفجر إلى كارثة when غرقت سيارة carrying أسرة كاملة من قرية العزيزية في ترعة المريوطية near البدرشين، مما أسفر عن مصرع سبعة أفراد بينهم إمام مسجد معروف وأطفاله.

في مشهد مؤلم لن ينساه أهالي قرية العزيزية ب البدرشين ، تحولت لحظات عادية بعد صلاة الفجر إلى نهاية مأساوية ل أسرة كاملة ، بعدما ودّع الشيخ محمد ممدوح عبد الواحد الحياة رفقة زوجته وأطفاله وشقيقه في حادث أليم ب ترعة المريوطية .

تحولت السيارة إلى قبر جماعي في لحظات، فكيف ابتلعت ترعة المريوطية أسرة بأكملها؟ كانت البداية مع فجر يوم عادي، حيث أدى الشيخ محمد ممدوح صلاة الفجر في مسجده كالمعتاد، ثم جلس يلقي درسه الديني كما كان يفعل كل صباح، يذكر المصلين بالقيم ويحثهم على الخير. لم يكن أحد يتخيل أن هذه ستكون كلماته الأخيرة قبل أن يغادر المسجد مبتسماً متجهاً إلى أسرته.

انطلق الشيخ مع زوجته وأطفاله الأربعة وشقيقه في رحلة عائلية بدت هادئة، لكنها تحولت في طريق العودة، تحديداً بعد كوبري أبو صير، إلى حادث مأسوي عندما فقد السائق السيطرة على السيارة، فانحرفت وسقطت داخل مياه ترعة المريوطية. في ثوان معدودة، انقلبت الرحلة إلى كارثة إنسانية، حيث لم يتمكن أحد من النجاة، فلقوا جميعاً مصرعهم غرقاً، تاركين حفرة ألم عميقة في نفوس الأهالي.

الضحايا كانوا السبعة أفراد من أسرة واحدة: الشيخ محمد ممدوح عبد الواحد (43 عاماً)، زوجته جويرية أبو طالب (35 عاماً)، وأبناؤهما الأربعة: مريم (14 عاماً)، طلحة (10 سنوات)، عائشة (7 سنوات)، والطفل حذيفة الذي لم يتجاوز عاميه، بالإضافة إلى شقيقه علي ممدوح (46 عاماً). لم يكن الفقيد مجرد إمام مسجد عادي، بل كان شخصية محبوبة ومعروفة في المنطقة بحسن الخلق والسيرة الطيبة، حيث أكد مقربون منه أنه كان حريصاً على خدمة الناس والمشاركة في الأعمال الخيرية والدعوية، وكان مهتماً بتعليم الأطفال القرآن الكريم.

وكان الشيخ محمد ممدوح يستعد لافتتاح دار جديدة لتحفيظ القرآن خلال الفترة المقبلة، في خطوة كان يأمل أن تكون صدقة جارية له، قبل أن ينهي القدر هذه الرحلة فجأة. أثار الحادث حالة من الحزن والصدمة العميقة بين أهالي المنطقة، الذين لم يستوعبوا فقدان أسرة كاملة في لحظة واحدة، خاصة أن الشيخ كان قبل ساعات قليلة فقط قد حث على الصبر والإيمان بقضاء الله.

برحيل الأسرة، تبقى سيرتهم الطيبة حاضرة في قلوب من عرفوهم، فيما يظل الحادث تذكيراً قاسياً بأن الحياة قد تتغير في لحظة، وأن الأعمار بيد الله وحده. لا تزال القوى الأمنية والنيابة العامة تحقق في causes الحادث الدقيقة، وتبحث عن جوانب تقنية تتعلق بحالة السيارة والطريق، بينما يعمل الأهالي على تجهيز مقبرة جماعية لدفن العائلة، في مشهد مؤثر يختصر مأساة إنسانية كاملة





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ترعة المريوطية البدرشين حادث غرق أسرة كاملة الشيخ محمد ممدوح

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