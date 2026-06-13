محمد مخلوف يتحدث عن مستقبله مع النادي المصري وإشادته برئيس النادي كامل أبو علي

كشف لاعب وسط النادي المصري محمد مخلوف حقيقة الأنباء surrounding انتقاله إلى النادي الأهلي، مؤكدًا أن مدرب الأهلي أنيس بوجلبان لم يتواصل معه مباشرة بل تحدث مع وكيله، كما através عقده المتبقي موسم واحد وتركيزه الكامل مع المصري، مع الإشادة بدور رئيس النادي كامل أبو علي في دعم الفريق واللاعبين وإلغاء العقوبات بعد الفوز بكأس الرابطة.

تحدث محمد مخلوف ، لاعب وسط النادي المصري ، عن مستقبله مع الفريق، كاشفًا حقيقة الأنباء التي ربطته بالانتقال إلى النادي الأهلي خلال الفترة الأخيرة. وأكد مخلوف، في تصريحات عبر قناة "مودرن سبورتس"، أن المدير الفني أنيس بوجلبان لم يتواصل معه بشكل مباشر، وإنما تحدث مع وكيليه أنور شلوفة وأيمن جلال، مشيرًا إلى أن بوجلبان يعلم إمكانياته الفنية ورشحه بالفعل للانضمام إلى الأهلي .

وأوضح لاعب المصري أن عقده مع النادي يتبقى فيه موسم واحد، مؤكدًا حبه الكبير لجماهير المصري التي وقفت بجانبه منذ انضمامه للفريق، مضيفًا: "النادي هو من صنع اسمي، وتركيزي بالكامل مع المصري، والأهلي والزمالك ناديان كبيران، لكن مصيري في النهاية بيد رئيس النادي كامل أبو علي". كأس العالم ..

أمريكا تضرب باراجواي مبكرًا وسط حضور جماهيري ضخمنائب رئيس اتحاد طنجة: المفاوضات مع الزمالك وصلت لمرحلة متقدمةو أشاد مخلوف برئيس النادي كامل أبو علي، واصفًا إياه بأنه "أفضل رئيس نادٍ في مصر"، مؤكدًا أنه يتعامل مع اللاعبين كأب لهم، ويوفر جميع احتياجات الفريق، كما يلتزم بصرف المستحقات والمكافآت، مشيرًا إلى أن رئيس النادي قرر إلغاء جميع العقوبات عقب التتويج بكأس الرابطة، ووعد اللاعبين بمكافآت مالية، بعد طلب قادة الفريق توزيعها على جميع لاعبي القائمة





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محمد مخلوف النادي المصري الأهلي كامل أبو علي أنيس بوجلبان

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